Apple debuts HomePod speaker to bring Siri into the living room

Apple’s also expected to unveil a voice-activated, internet-connected speaker to rival Amazon’s Echo and Google Home.

The thread started on Friday evening and continued to Saturday, with several employees apparently fielding hundreds of questions just days before Apple’s annual WWDC conference for developers, which starts today in San Jose, California. It’s a mostly under-the-hood change, but users will notice a difference.

Recode previously reported that Amazon employees expect to see the app show up on Apple TV in the third quarter of this year.

No such feature exists in current iOS versions, including stable releases or betas, so it’s likely that Apple will launch it as part of iOS 11.

Apple is resigning the App Store, the first major overhaul in its nine years. For the first time since the company introduced the personal assistant, Siri has a new voice.

The research firm IDC says Apple and Xiaomi each has a worldwide market share of almost 15 percent in the first quarter. For example, Apple Watch would surface traffic and exercise notifications for early morning workout warriors.

The developer preview of watchOS available today with free upgrades coming for users in the fall. Apple has chosen to bring in an all-new 10.5-inch iPad Pro and a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and both of them are feature packed to the brim.

Apple is expected to announce plans for a speaker on Monday.

Another watch face will feature Woody, Jessie and Buzz from “Toy Story”, joining Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Augmented reality has been long seen as the new frontier for Apple.

Perhaps most notably, iOS 11 features a redesign Action Centre that takes the previous two-page design and puts all the different toggles onto one page. You can drag and drop between apps and get an overview of what’s open. An “app” black market sets up shop in a back alley, complete with a physical Tinder and booth for crushing real candy. You also get an awesome, four speaker audio system.

Debuting a smart speaker competitor to Amazon.com Inc.’s Echo and the Google Home at WWDC would be a logical step, since it would give developers the tools to build apps for the device before its release later in the year. Part of its success has been due to Amazon’s willingness to let external developers create “skills” for the assistant. You should be able to download it right away and experience smarter battery life, peer-to-peer Apple Pay payments and FaceTime Audio overtaking standard calls between Apple devices. iOS 11 is going to be a big deal. Google followed with its Home speaker, featuring its plain-named Assistant, last year.