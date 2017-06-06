Apple debuts HomePod speaker to take on Amazon, Google

Besides playing music, Apple’s Siri digital assistant will also respond to requests for information and other help around the house.

“Just like we did with portable music, we want to reinvent home music”, Apple CEO Tim Cook said at the Worldwide Developers Conference, where HomePod was unveiled, becoming Apple’s first new device since the release of the Apple Watch in 2015.

HomePod capped a keynote presentation at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference that included updates to its iPad and Mac laptop lines, and upgraded operating software enabling augmented reality for iPhones and iPads. It is more expensive than the Google Home voice-activated speaker with a list price of $US129 and the Amazon Echo at $US180.

It is created to work with the Apple Music subscription service and can produce rich sound while tapping into the artificial intelligence power of Siri. HomeKit functions will be available from the speaker, which it seems will also be able to act as a Home Hub in place of an Apple TV or iPad, and other Siri queries that could typically be directed to an iPhone can be made to the HomePod, such as setting reminders, getting traffic and weather information, send messages, asking general knowledge questions, and more.

However, the “pod” concept isn’t dead at all, and Apple has this week chose to bring it back for the home, previewing its take on the “HomePod”. Following in the Apple “pod” and “pad” naming tradition, HomePod uses Siri’s machine intelligence for awareness in order to judge the size of the room and decide on music volumes all by itself.

Positioning the HomePod as a music-focused smart speaker is no surprise, as Apple knows one thing or two about music indeed.

“The fact that Apple is claiming to marry really great and smart audio with a smart assistant and cloud music service makes this device unique in the market”. It’s more than a smart speaker, though, according to Apple.

A survey released last month by research firm eMarketer found Echo speakers held 70.6 percent of the United States market, compared with 23.8 percent for Google Home. Called High Sierra, it recognizes more faces automatically and will offer more photo editing tools.

High Sierra features an updated file management system that speeds up directory cloning with native encryption. Apple also unveiled the high-end iMac Pro coming in December starting at about $5,000.

Mac models were also boosted to work with virtual reality gear, a move by Apple into technology that Facebook has embraced with its Oculus unit.

Apple told the developers they were overhauling the App Store, giving it a fresh look, and beginning to add the floor plans of shops and airports to its mapping program.

The new iOS update of iOS includes an update to Siri that features improved speech, such as the ability to help translate sentences into different languages. iOS 11 also has become more cognitive, maintaining better on-device remembrances of what you do on your iPhone or iPad. iMessages now will remain in the iCloud for better record-keeping. Although the format is not exclusive to Apple, it’s not yet clear how well the photos will work with non-Apple software and devices, which mostly use JPEG.