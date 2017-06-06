Apple Dives Into Augmented Reality with ARKit for iOS 11

Along the same lines, the iPad’s multitasking capabilities are also getting a major upgrade, thanks to the new App Switcher feature. And it is not just with mobile devices that Apple is going virtual. The developer preview is open today, and will roll out to all customers this fall. Apple also announced a new macOS dubbed “High Sierra” that should please Mac users on both the professional and consumer side. The new desktops now have higher memory capacity and stronger graphics performance. Come to think of it, the iPad Pro might relatively be more powerful than Apple’s own MacBook range when you consider how smaller it is in comparison.

The swipable key feature, where you’re able to drag down on a key to get a special character, was only present on the 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

Apple nodded to several up-and-coming technology trends, unveiling a new “smart” home speaker and device features touching on virtual reality, online privacy and a form of artificial intelligence called machine learning. Although the format is not exclusive to Apple, it’s not yet clear how well the photos will work with non-Apple software and devices, which mostly use JPEG.

Apple is also bringing the ability to pay someone back through its payment service, Apple Pay, much as PayPal and other services already do.

Along with the new Messages features comes Apple Pay support for person-to-person payments.

Maps also received a couple of updates, including indoor maps for places such as malls – an institution that is dying, but hey at least it’s a start.

Apple Music will also gain new social features, adding a new “Friends are Listening to” section in the Music app that allows you to see what your friends are listening to, subject to what they choose to share.

And Apple will have a new “do not disturb” mode for driving. “When you are driving, you don’t need to be responding to these kind of messages”. If they reply “urgent” to that message, that message will be marked as such and go through. On the design front, the App Store is also getting a makeover. The iPhone 8 is expected to arrive this fall, and a popular rumor suggests that one of the new phone’s marquee features will be greater support for augmented reality.

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro will start at $649 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model, while the 12.9-inch iPad Pro will start at $799 in the same configuration. The larger model will also have a version with 512 GB of storage.

The browser’s new “intelligent tracking prevention”, meanwhile, will use machine learning to identify and block digital-ad trackers in order to keep advertisers from following and profiling users. Even so, the inclusion of a central file manager at all is a huge change for iOS, and it might help make the iPad (and iPhone) more useful as general-purpose computing devices. It’s a mostly under-the-hood change, but users will notice a difference. Instead, Apple demoed ARKit on one of the iPad Pros the company unveiled during its WWDC keynote.

Apple on Monday introduced the HomePod speaker to compete with Amazon.com’s Alexa assistant and Echo devices for users who prefer voice-operated systems for shopping, planning and other tasks.

The company is releasing a new version of its operating system for Macs. I’m eager to see the many ways developers might do just that, in gaming, commerce and more.