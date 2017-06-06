Apple Files appears in App Store before big announcement

A new version of iOS, Apple’s operating system for the iPhone and iPad, is a near certainty. Earlier today, a listing for a new iOS 11 app, ‘ Files’, was found in the App Store.

We’ll be looking for a few things from Apple’s most important platform. One logic put forth is that Apple was first off-the-blocks with its voice assistant six years back. Last year, Apple opened Siri to a select set of developers, such as Uber, Square and Pinterest. “Every element of the new App Store is richer, more attractive and more engaging”. If you have other devices connected to Apple’s smart home app, you can control them though the speaker as well. What does that mean for iOS’s user-interface design? Apple typically makes major updates to its Mac software every other year.

We don’t expect anything as dramatic this time.

In a demo showed off off on stage, Apple announced that App Store users would be able to watch Let’s Play videos in-app, along with new videos from developers and editors in the section. Watch this space for updates as the events unfold at the WWDC in San Jose, California.

Siri, meanwhile, is getting a new voice.

There’s not an bad lot of information, but the app is undeniably an official Apple app.

Apple’s trump card here may be how well its products usually work together-just as you can easily bounce pictures and links and Web pages between iDevices and Macs signed into the same Apple ID, expect this new Siri speaker to feature some clever integrations that make it more appealing than Amazon’s or Google’s products for people who already own iPhones and other Apple products.

Wish list: Breaking up the bloated iTunes app and a cleaner Apple Music experience.

The reports add that Apple might unveil MacOS 10.13. Apple also updated its MacBook laptops with faster processors. And stories from earlier in the week can be seen too. That’ll lead to an iPad with about the same size as the 9.7in Pro, but with a much larger screen.

Both iPad Pro models feature the same 12 megapixel rear camera with optical image stabilization and 7 megapixel FaceTime HD camera as the iPhone 7.

Perhaps this is where Apple will start talking up the AI chip it has reportedly been working on.

Cook may even lift the cover on a smart speaker based on the Siri virtual assistant. If the speculation pans out, the speaker would be Apple’s first new product since its smartwatch in 2015.

Apple nodded to several up-and-coming technology trends, unveiling a new “smart” home speaker and device features touching on virtual reality, online privacy and a form of artificial intelligence called machine learning. Part of the reason could be that there have been many leaks and speculative writings on this subject in recent days.

Announcing the news, Philip Schiller, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing said, “People everywhere love apps and our customers are downloading them in record numbers”.