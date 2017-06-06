Apple Focuses on Discovery with App Store Redesign

Today at WWDC Apple announced a slew of updates across its many product lines. In 2015, Amazon went so far as to pull listings for the Apple TV from its online store. But the firms appear to have buried the hatchet a little. Users will also find how-to guides and content related to apps on the App Store so it’s going to have a more editorial aspect to it now. As you would expect, you can drag from one side of a split view to another – but you can also drag between workspaces using multitouch gestures.

The two new iPads will feature a new screen with ProMotion technology, which the company says should offer a faster refresh rate of up to 120Hz to make tasks like scrolling and using the Apple Pencil feel smoother. The new desktops now have higher memory capacity and stronger graphics performance. The iMac will cost $1,299.

In a nod to Amazon streaming fans, Apple is also bringing Amazon Prime to its Apple TV app. A new interface will let third-party programmers tap into Apple AI abilities, including speech recognition and image processing.

Apple’s confirmed its iOS 11 update and put it into beta for developers. The iPhone 7’s pressure-sensitive not-really-button button is already half-way there, so we won’t be at all shocked if Apple switches to an entirely virtual Home button in the iPhone 8.

Seems easy enough, though it’s unclear if Apple will charge a fee for this new service. During a demonstration, developers from Epic Games and Industrial Light and Magic demonstrated the way designers could shoot fire inside a virtual reality design of “Star Wars”.

USA Today reported that Apple Senior Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi announced at the San Jose, California, conference that a “Do Not Disturb While Driving” mode will be available on iPhone and iPads this fall. Safari is also getting a new feature called “intelligent tracking prevention”, which Federighi says will keep “your browsing history your own”.

Apple Pay saw plenty of love at the event, with person-to-person payments now a thing, being integrated into the iMessage platform. Passengers will be prompted to disable to function, said Apple. Apple typically makes major updates to its Mac software every other year. The app will also display the speed limit of the road you’re driving on and let you know what lane you should be in.

AI is making computing devices dramatically more useful by, for example, recognizing your friends’ faces in photos or letting you dictate text messages.

WWDC is now underway, and one of Apple’s first orders of business was unveiling WatchOS 4. Yet it isn’t as bulky as the 12.9-inch model. The result is a device that will feel more like a remote control.

Apple Watch will add coaching algorithms to tell users how much they need to walk to hit fitness goals at the end of the day.

The iPad Pro also gains some productivity features for iOS 11, which more closely mimics the Mac.

The new iPad Pro can show a full-screen keyboard. “On-device learning” has also been employed to not only make Siri give more useful suggestions, but it also has allowed Apple to infuse the digital assistant with a more natural speaking voice (in both male and female guise).

As well as some visual improvements such as a redesigned app drawer, at long last messages will be synced across devices. Apple’s speaker will be launching in the U.S., U.K., and Australia in December, with additional markets to come next year. In Apple fashion, it “just works”. And just like its competitors, the HomePod will provide information on news, general knowledge, weather and sports scores. Again, this replicates the social listening features Spotify debuted with Facebook back in 2011.

The HomePod will be priced at $349, more expensive than Amazon’s $180 Echo or $50 Dot and Google’s $129 Home.