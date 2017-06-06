Apple follows Amazon and Google with smart speaker

The HomePod adjusts the sound according to where it’s placed in the room and comes with six microphones to ensure easy control with voice commands over Siri, even with loud music on.

Analysts say Apple has been slow to improve its Siri virtual assistant and launch a smart speaker, after Amazon launched its Echo in 2014.

Apple is finally getting into the smart home speaker business with the HomePod, its rival to the Amazon Echo and Google Home, which have driven popularity for their Siri alternatives. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant is seeking new revenue streams after becoming heavily reliant on the success of the iPhone.

In addition to controlling the music, Siri on the HomePod can send messages, get updates on news, sports and weather, or control smart home devices working with Apple’s HomeKit.

Amazon and Google’s existing speakers have proved popular with consumers since the Echo launched in the United Kingdom in 2016 and Home earlier this year.

Apple has presently only shown off its cylindrical, mesh-covered smart speaker on stage at WWDC, it is not quite ready to make its way into the home of Pro-Apple (most likely) consumers as of yet.

It wouldn’t be the first time that Apple hopped on the bandwagon of a technology product popularized by a competitor.

The speaker will also work with your existing Apple Music subscription and have access to your music library and playlists.

Chief executive Tim Cook, referencing the company’s iTunes service and iPod, said: “Just like portable music, we would like to reinvent home music”. Back in 2011, when Apple first released Siri, you could ask the virtual assistant to “open the pod bay doors”, and Siri would sometimes respond, “We intelligent agents will never live that down, apparently”.

Apple certainly has some catching up to do: An eMarketer forecast last month predicted that Amazon is expected to command roughly 70 percent of the smart speaker market share this year, with Google Home taking much of the rest of the market. You can also tell Siri to pay someone using credit or debit cars already in your Wallet. And all communications will be encrypted, meaning authorities can't try to tap home communications. The speaker's release takes advantage of improvements to Apple Music, which encourages social engagement (through updates of what friends are listening to), and employs insights gained from machine learning, like your favourite songs.

