Apple gears up for big announcements at WWDC

Apple’s HomeKit, which has been out for while, can do a lot of the same things as the other devices through its iOS Home app and Siri, but it can only be used through mobile devices (Apple watch included).

If you own an Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Windows 10 device, then you’ll be able to live stream the event and watch the story unfold. After a focus on software and services at recent previous annual gatherings this year Apple is expected to unveil new hardware, including a Siri-powered hi-fi to compete head-on with Amazon’s Echo and Google’s Home, plus an overhaul of its iOS operating system. You can find the landing page for it in the source link.

It will be the first time Apple has presented new hardware at the conference since 2013.

Sorry, Chrome and Firefox devotees, you’re bang out of luck, so stick with us for all the latest news, analysis and highlights. The WWDC keynote, being held at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California, will be live streamed across the world to compatible devices and here’s how you can participate from the comfort of your home.

Note that Apple’s website has some rather particular requirements for streaming. Try refreshing you browser closer to the event’s start time. The product rumors are gaining ground after the online Apple store went down hours before the event. But here’s what Tim Cook has revealed in the first few minutes of the event. That would be a big deal for iOS, especially for power users that want to use the iPad as a replacement for a traditional PC or laptop.

Apple’s 2017 Worldwide Developers’ Conference, known as WWDC, is taking place this week.

In the United Kingdom, the keynote starts at 6pm BST – that’s 11am PDT, and 1pm EDT. Better boot up Safari, ey?!