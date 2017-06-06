Apple Gets into WiFi Speakers with HomePod

“HomePod packs powerful speaker technology, Siri intelligence and wireless access to the entire Apple Music library into a attractive speaker that is less than 7 inches tall, can rock most any room with distortion-free music and be a helpful assistant around your home”, says Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. The pricing of Apple’s device was shared at the conference in comparison to both smart home speakers as well as premium audio speakers. The HomePod, which has been pegged as Apple’s answer to Amazon Echo and Google Home, will begin shipping to customers this December. While its body is fractionally larger, it gets the most of its display thanks to newly slimmed bezels; down by 40%.

The extra size isn’t the only way that the new iPad Pro’s screen is upgraded from the outgoing model’s – it’s also brighter, at 600nits, supports HDR, and has a new feature that Apple is calling ProMotion. Apple’s speaker will be launching in the USA, U.K., and Australia in December, with additional markets to come next year. Officially called the HomePod, this home music speaker will be selling for $349 initially in United States, United Kingdom and Australia markets. To direct the sound, this smart speaker uses beamforming technology.

Apple made a number of announcements at its Worldwide Developers Conference Monday, but one feature may be a true life-saver.

The company said its App Store has so far paid out $70 billion to developers, of which 30 per cent was made past year.

In terms of the iPad, this higher refresh rate should provide a smoother experience when playing graphically intense games or when using accessories like the Apple Pencil. Facebook, HTC and Sony have high-end VR systems, too.

The Apple iPad 10.5 and the iPad 12.9 are identical in terms of specifications, with their only differentiation coming in the form of their physical sizes. But so far, interest has been strongest among gamers, developers and hardware makers rather than everyday users. These devices will only keep the most recent messages in local storage. Although the format is not exclusive to Apple, it’s not yet clear how well the photos will work with non-Apple software and devices, which mostly use JPEG. Standalone leather Apple Pencil cases have been released as well – available in the same set of colors.

Taking direct aim at services such as those provided by PayPal Holdings, Apple also debuted peer-to-peer payments for Apple Pay in which users will be able to send money through the Messages app on iPhones.

Apple has used its iOS 11 update to attempt to make driving with your iPhone safer. Called High Sierra, it recognizes more faces automatically, which should make it easier to organize photos, and will offer more photo editing tools. Apple didn’t say whether or not the mobile version of Safari will also get auto-play video blocking.

Do more with your photos: The memories featured in Photos will now use machine learning to identify specific events or figures like a wedding or a pet. It will not block the ads themselves, though. The new OS also brings changes to the Control Centre.