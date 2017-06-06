Apple gives users first glimpse of the new iOS 11

On iPad Pro, a redesigned app switcher and customisable dock gives the operating system a flatter, more modern look.

In a nod to Amazon streaming fans, Apple is also bringing Amazon Prime to its Apple TV app.

The iMac Pro blends the super-thin design of the standard Apple all-in-one with the bleeding-edge productivity focus of the old Mac Pro, packing enough power to handle high-end tasks like 3D modelling for VR.

Apple is trying to make augmented reality a reality with new tools for iPhones and iPads.

Siri will gain a number of improvements in iOS 11 as well, including new natural male and female voices built using deep learning.

iOS 11 will be available as a free update in the autumn.

What Siri learns on one device is synced across all devices, but this is still private thanks to end-to-end encryption, Apple says. All of which should make it the most powerful Apple tablet yet.

Image quality has also been improved with betterlow light performance, optical image stabilization, true tone flash and HDR. In the Photos app, Memories videos will now be viewable in portrait orientation, with the photos and videos dynamically formatted for proper presentation in each orientation.

As for Live Photos, you can now trim them, as well as mark any part of the video as your key photo.

Apple Maps will get lane guidance for highways and floor plans for indoor malls and airports.

He was let down, however, by a lack of new features for voice assistant Siri, as well as by Apple not opening Siri up to developers, as was expected.

The aim, Apple says, is to increase driver focus when at the wheel, and sends anyone who texts the driver an automatic message in reply saying they are now on the road and unavailable. You can select which notifications will come through from which people when this app is on. Google already tries to be proactive with its Assistant on Android phones and Google Home speaker. Individual Apple Music users can share their profiles publicly, or choose to share only selected playlists.

The travel apps are a drop in the bucket of apps that are likely to be given the boot from the App Store: In all, 187,000 apps will be incompatible with future iOS versions, according to SensorTower, a marketing intelligence company that covers mobile app sellers.

On the day before its developer conference opened, Apple removed 32-bit apps from search results for a brief period.

A “Games” tab shows everything that is happening with games, and in-app purchases, such as new levels or upgrades.