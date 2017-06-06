Apple HomePod brings Siri into the living room

Users of the iOS 11 beta will now be unable to install 32-bit apps at all, such as the TouchArcade app, which is unable to be updated due to Apple policy changes. Live Photos are more expressive with new Loop and Bounce effects that create continuous video loops, while Long Exposure can capture time and movement. It’s still a very thin, very light device that is well balanced. From that perspective, Do Not Disturb While Driving could easily end up being one of the most directly impactful software features Apple has ever introduced.

Claimed by Apple as the most “advanced iPad display yet”, it is certainly bright, crisp, and clear. For more aesthetic-based changes, Apple has a new kaleidoscope face option and a suite of three characters – Woody, Jessie, and Buzz – from Toy Story. Siri is also receiving more conversational voices, and will also be able to do real-time translation for people speaking two different languages. The Homepod was just one of many things unveiled Monday.

But according to some reports on Twitter, QR codes in the USA are about to get a second chance, because the first iOS 11 beta has the ability to read QR codes via the native camera app.

As with prior iterations of Apple’s mobile operating system, iOS 11 also promises new features for current iPhone models. A new Siri watchface predicts what you’ll want to see when you look at your wrist, while improvements to the device’s fitness features will let you track new types of high-intensity workouts.

Thanks to D3ATHST3P from our Discord server for sharing the image of TA app on iOS 11 with us.

The hardware debut, a rarity at the annual developers conference that traditionally features software and only minor hardware updates, came as analysts and investors watch for signs of the world’s largest publicly traded company’s next blockbuster product a decade after the introduction of the iPhone.

Besides shaving off the bezel, and thus making it impossible to grip in portrait mode, Apple claims the new iPad is 30 per cent faster with an A10X CPU and 12-core GPU, and a display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The new size means the iPad Pro keyboard is now “full size”, which means typing isn’t so squished, while the introduction of a new smart case gives you a slot to store the Apple Pencil so you don’t lose it in the void of your bag. Supported devices this time around are iPhones from the 5S on up, all iPad Airs and Pros, the iPad mini 2 or later, and the sixth-generation iPod Touch.

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro starts at $649 (compared to the $599 that the outgoing 9.7-inch iPad Pro started at) and ships immediately. Graphics processing will also be improved across the line-up (80% for the lower-level 21.5-inch model), and the top-echelon will now have 8GB of Video RAM and 5.5 teraflops of computing power in order to handle VR development.