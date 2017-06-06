Apple HomePod Joins Amazon Echo, Google Home In Smart Speaker Arms Race

The “HomePod” speaker unveiled at Apple’s annual developers conference is similar to rival devices that have been released during the past two years.

Apple says it’s giving more emphasis to sound quality, not just smarts.

Apple entered the growing field of voice-controlled speakers for the home on Monday (June 5), taking on early leaders Amazon.com and Google. It unveiled the Apple Watch in September 2014.

Imagine what Apple could do if it didn’t mind losing money on one product like a home speaker or from potential future products like an Apple vehicle or glasses that mix the virtual world with reality like the Pokemon Go game. And like those products, the speaker is a gateway to other Apple products, and a showcase for Apple’s voice assistant, Siri. Apple’s price bump is likely tolerable for many people who buy some of its devices like the Mac line, which doesn’t have low-to-mid-tier prices to match many Windows computers. And all communications will be encrypted, meaning authorities can’t try to tap home communications.

However, it appeared that, for music, the speaker will be compatible only with Apple’s streaming service, which costs £9.99 a month.

The company also rolled out tools for developers to create augmented reality applications for iPhones and iPads.

Apple’s entry into the market could change this. However, Siri has been slow to improve its voice-recognition technology and set of responses, especially compared with the more capable Alexa and Google Assistant.

A new Siri interface on the Apple Watch will also blend users’ calendar information with other useful details, like airline tickets they may have booked, the company said. Shipments of intelligent home speakers surged almost 600 per cent year-over-year to 4.2 million units in the fourth quarter, with Amazon taking about 88 per cent share and Google 10 percent, according to consultant Strategy Analytics.

Later in the event, Apple ran through upgrades to Siri, including an updated voice (female and male), ability to translate from other languages, and syncing Siri’s learning about you across all your devices. CEO Tim Cook announced the device as the day’s “one last thing”.

High Sierra features will include being able to stop unexpected videos from starting to play automatically when landing on web pages and “intelligent tracking prevention” that will prevent ads from following people about the internet. (Many reviewers have suggested that the current incarnation of Apple’s assistant already trails competitors in key respects.) “This is the start of the AI wars”, he said.

The moves announced Monday escalate Apple’s technological battle of wits with Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Facebook.

Apple is also bringing the ability to send money to friends or other people through its payment service, Apple Pay.

A set of iOS 11 features including enabling smartphone cameras to read QR codes are aimed at the China market, where Apple would like to bolster iPhone sales.