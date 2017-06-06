Apple HomePod Smart Speaker Goes Official At WWDC 2017

In an interview to The Independent earlier this year, Cook said that “the smartphone is for everyone, we don’t have to think the iPhone is about a certain demographic, or country or vertical market: it’s for everyone”. While numerous rumored iOS 11 features we were excited about failed to make an appearance – there’s no Dark Mode option, for instance – we did see a number of new features that should make the iOS user experience much more useful and intuitive.

Everyone’s talking about virtual and augmented reality, and now, so is Apple.

The company said its App Store has so far paid out $70 billion to developers, of which 30 per cent was made a year ago. The feature will be integrated directly within iOS 11 and WatchOS 4, though there is no word on whether it will charge the sender or recipient for the service.

What’s new in iOS 11?

There was very little news on the Apple TV’s tvOS software, but what there was mattered. Memories is smart enough to curate highlights of your camera roll optimized for both portrait and display modes.

New features coming to iPhones and iPads include messages that sync to Apple servers in the cloud. iPhones will only keep the most recent messages on the device to save storage. You can unblock few users from this feature and get notifications from them if you prefer. It even sends automated text replies to senders alerting them that you are driving. There’s updates to Apple Maps, the Control Center, Siri, Apple Pay, Music, and more.

Next up was Apple’s new version of macOS called High Sierra, which was launched with new Safari browser. It makes easier as users don’t have to manually log into Facebook or Twitter for approaching each apps that relies upon access to those accounts.

“We’re building on “do not disturb” with a feature called “do not disturb while driving“, and it’s all about keeping your eyes on the road”, Craig Federighi, Apple’s senoir vice president of software engineering told attendees at WWDC.

The display also has a latency of 20 milliseconds when using Cupertino’s take on the stylus, the Apple Pencil, to make using it more responsive than before, which is useful given is has been integrated deeper into iOS, particularity the mobile operating system’s overhauled machine learning capabilities, which can for example analyse what a person is writing with the Apple Pencil in the Notes app and make it searchable, all with the goal of improving productivity. The all-new iMac Pro, with its 27-inch Retina 5K display, up to 18-core Xeon processors and up to 22 Teraflops of graphics computation, is the most powerful Mac ever made.

It brings the one-handed keyboard mode, which will greatly help big-screen-based iPhone Plus model users.