Apple iMac Pro vs 27-inch iMac: What’s the difference?

Apple has updated its professional-focused iPad Pro tablet lineup with a new addition.

It's not the promised Mac Pro re-reboot, but Apple hopes it's the next best thing – the company today said the new iMac Pro workstation, billed as the most powerful Mac released to date, will ship in December, starting at $4,999. Although the flagship all-in-one desktop isn't set to reach Apple Store shelves until December this year, and while it will carry an eye-watering price tag when it does, there's something about the Mac-maker's combination of style, hyperbole, and pure performance that is bound to give desktop computer upgraders pause if they're poised over buying another workstation.

John Ternus, VP of hardware engineering, said the new iMac displays will be 43 percent brighter than previous models at 500 nits and be capable of showing one billion colors.

Apple’s iMac line also got a much-needed refresh. The Radeon Pro 500 series makes use of the critically-acclaimed “Polaris” GPU architecture, delivering the flawless balance of performance and operating efficiency that makes them ideal for All-In-Ones.”It is incredibly satisfying to see the capabilities of Radeon Pro 500 series in elegant form factors and enabling awesome content creation, gaming and VR experiences”, said Raja Koduri, senior vice president and chief architect, Radeon Technologies Group, AMD.

Apple also released its first ever portable speaker unit equipped with Siri built-in, but we’ll give you the rundown in today’s Shut Up & Take My Money. In other words, while the size and resolution of the screen hasn’t changed compared with the current iMac, the Pro offers outstanding visuals boasting true realism.

Further, the iMac Pro will come loaded with new Radeon Pro Vega GPU along with up to 16GB HBM2 memory. iMac Pro also supports up to 4TB of SSD and up to 128GB of ECC memory, and with four Thunderbolt 3 ports can connect to up to two RAID arrays and two 5K displays at the same time. For the first time ever on a Mac, iMac Pro features 10Gb Ethernet for up to 10 times faster networking. Indeed, you’re looking at $4,999 for the iMac Pro. More details can be found at apple.com/imac-pro.

Mac lineup: Apple also announced a slew of updates to the Mac lineup, which has been overdue for an update. For example, a message that says “You owe me $20” will automatically pull up a suggestion to tap into Apple Pay, which will suggest $20 as your basic payment.