Apple introduced iOS 11: Here’s what’s new

With iOS 11, the company is also adding peer-to-peer payments to Apple Pay.

Siri is getting better: The voices will sound a bit more human and Siri will be able to translate English instantly into Chinese, Spanish, French, German, and Italian.

This includes commute times for upcoming appointments, relevant information from apps such as Activity, Alarms, Breathe, Calendar, Maps, Reminders and Wallet, as well as headlines from the new Apple News app for Apple Watch.

Apple said it has also updated the processors in its iMac and MacBook Pro lineup to Intel’s most recent “Kaby Lake” processors.

Maps has some needed updates: The Maps app will now include detailed floor plans for malls and airports in major cities, as well as show you your speed limit and give you lane guidance.

Siri isn’t the only app that’s getting a redesign. The Games tab will show, well, games. Just like the Games tab, the Apps tab will have great recommendations, videos and hand-picked collections across 24 categories, as well as its own app charts.

The new AR Kit allows the camera to recognize the environment around you.

Apple® today unveiled the all-new App Store®, designed from the ground up to make discovering apps and games easier than ever before.

This will improve how Pokemon Go works on your iPhone, but it should also encourage developers to create more AR experiences for Apple devices too. It will be included with the release of iOS 11. The app will be able to access third-party storage solutions like Box and Dropbox.

Taking a page from Microsoft, iOS 11 will feature a markup feature that will allow users to use Apple Pencil to write and draw directly within select apps, including Notes and Safari. The tech giant’s software upgrade was highly anticipated – it falls around the 10-year anniversary of the original iPhone release (June 29, 2007); iOS 11 will be the software running on the commemorative iPhone releasing later this year: the iPhone 8.