Apple introduces ‘Metal for VR’ in macOS High Sierra

Along with the new High Sierra version of the macOS, Apple introduced Metal 2, the company’s advanced graphics technology that will support VR rendering and external GPUs (Apple’s new 27-inch iMac and iMac Pro will support VR right out of the box).

Apple shared a number of announcements from the stage of its Worldwide Developers Conference keynote earlier today, many of which centered around expanding both virtual reality and VR development to Mac hardware.

Senior Vice President Craig Federighi confirmed that “Valve is bringing SteamVR to Mac”.

First, it revealed that Metal 2 is now optimized for virtual reality development. It’s interesting too that Apple focused on creatives and content creation – the Mac has never been known as a gaming platform, so focusing on its core creative user base is a smart, stealthy way to differentiate itself and please its hardcore audience. It’s not clear if the support will be limited to AMD graphics cards or if Nvidia will also be able to get in on the action, nor if Apple’s preparing for the Vega GPU architecture’s public debut later this month. That means that eGPU setups featuring units like the Akitio Node, will officially support AMD’s popular RX 580 GPU. You have to be a member of the Apple Developer Program to even be eligible to purchase the kit. But there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done before developers, and especially consumer, can look at Apple’s platform as a viable place to create and consume VR content.

Details about the external GPU support were scarce.