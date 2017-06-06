Apple Introduces New iMac Pro; Finally Upgrades iPad Pro Line

Apple said that it is the fastest browser ever with features like autoplay blocking, intelligent tracking prevention that uses machine learning to block irritating content.

The new iOS will be released in the fall.

The new capabilities include multitasking in which apps keep running in the background even when the user isn’t working on it. Microsoft has been able to do with its tablets since the beginning. You will be able to make and share public playlists with your friends, too, in the form of Shared Up Next playlists.

But it’s also possible that the HomePod could expose Siri as less capable than Amazon’s Alexa, Google’s Assistant and Microsoft’s Cortana, Blaber said. It’s a brilliant move for Apple, since they (and any payments company) makes much more money when users hold and spend a balance instead of immediately cashing it out to their bank account. Here’s everything we know about iOS 11 so far. “To get to all your notifications, just pull it down like a cover sheet from the top of the screen”. What’s more, Apple with iOS 11 will finally give users more flexibility with regards to what items appear in the Control Center. Also, more memories like photos of pets or birthdays will be automatically created. iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus users on iOS 11 will get a new feature called High Efficiency Image File Format (HEIF).

Earlier today Apple officially previewed iOS 11 at its Worldwide Developer Conference and to coincide with the introduction of the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro, there are a host of new iPad features in the update. Apple is launching the developer platform ARKit, which will allow them to take advantage of an iPhone or iPad’s camera, sensors, gyroscopes, and other hardware in order to offer AR experiences.

Better late than never applies to the Files app, which is a dedicated File Manager app. Files will also be able to peer into all of your stashed data on iCloud, different kinds of third party online storage services such as Dropbox, Box, and Google Drive.

The new tablet has a screen that’s bigger by nearly 20pc compared to its 9.7-inch predecessor. The iPhone also gets a one-handed keyboard mode while iPad users will get a new QuickType keyboard with iOS 11. It took three years for Apple to launch this new device. Still, the improvement in Apple Maps for iOS 11 is a welcome one by all means. Step two, touch it to the screen. Apple Pencil also receives some upgrades as it will now support inline drawing.

Business Chat is a powerful new way for businesses to connect with customers directly from within Messages. There is an all-new Today tab, which shows new games and apps recommended for that day only. A “Daily Stories” section will now let the fruit-themed toymaker’s editorial team describe apps with a storyteller’s appeal, while the “Enhanced Search” feature will now display app results that include these editorial stories, tips and tricks, and app lists.

A prototype Apple HomePod is seen during the annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California, U.S. June 5, 2017.

Over the next few days, and certainly weeks, we can expect to see an avalanche of new iOS 11 tweaks and features coming down the pipeline as developers and enthusiasts continue to dissect Apple’s latest mobile offering.