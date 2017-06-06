Apple Introduces New iPad Pro, Updates iMacs and Teases iMac Pro

Apple hasn’t updated its MacBook Air in years. This news came during a major upgrade to its entire Mac line.

The iPad pro also features a screen refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, which should make for faster scrolling and graphics display. The step-up 21.5-inch model, meanwhile, will feature Radeon Pro 555 or 560 graphics and standard fusion drives.

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro starts at $649 while the 12.9-inch Pro now starts at $799.

Apple’s new iPad Pro features a 10.5-inch display, offering 20 percent more screen estate than the previous 9.7 inch iPad Pro.

Apple today also updated the 13-inch MacBook Air® with a 1.8 GHz processor.

However, professionals will be able to use it as a serious power horse, with an up to 18-core Xeon processor.

“We’re thrilled to give developers and customers a sneak peek at iMac Pro“.

“It’s a great performance bump across the board”, said John Turnis, Apple’s VP of hardware engineering.

This allows the iMac Pro to metaphorically FLY, providing a level of performance never seen from an all-in-one before.

Featuring next-generation Intel Xeon processors up to 18 cores, iMac Pro is created to handle the most demanding pro workflows. Additionally, the 27-inch model will cost you $1,799 for the base model and goes up from there. So powerful, in fact, that Apple is calling it “the most powerful Mac ever”. Featuring a new, next-generation compute core and up to 16GB of on-package high-bandwidth memory (HBM2), iMac Pro with the Vega GPU delivers up to an incredible 11 Teraflops of single-precision compute power for real-time 3D rendering and immersive, high frame rate VR. Together, these deliver up to 11 Teraflops of single-precision graphics computation (22 Teraflops at “half precision”), and the most advanced graphics ever put inside a Mac.

And finally, since working with big media files often require big storage, fast transfer speeds, and multiple displays, the iMac Pro can be configured with up to 4TB of SSD, up to 128GB of ECC memory, and up to four Thunderbolt 3 ports that “can connect to up to two high-performance RAID arrays and two 5K displays at the same time”.