Apple introduces power-packed iOS 11, wireless home speaker

By opening access to Apple’s speech recognition, computer vision and natural language processing application program interfaces (APIs), iOS developers can now tap into Apple’s machine learning engines to add additional smarts to their own applications. Software updates are also expected for Apple’s smartwatch and TV box for streaming online video.

Amazon’s Kindle app for Apple’s iPhone lets people read but not buy books, which must be purchased directly from Amazon’s website. When it asks you to choose between your iPhone and Watch, choose the Watch. “We listened. Amazon Prime Video is coming to the TV App and all Apple TVs this year”. The new iPads also features redesigned Retina display, which Apple claims to the brightest iPad display yet. The device, which is powered by Siri, is less than seven inches tall, and looks, as most of the internet will tell you, like a ball of yarn.

The new WatchOS will include refined workout apps, including HIIT workouts and advanced swim tracking, including the length of your swim stroke. The Apple Watch will also be able to connect with a new wave of gym equipment rolling out from some Apple partners, and have Native Bluetooth for connecting with health monitoring devices.

Next up in tech is Apple’s new version of macOS is called High Sierra which is launched with new Safari browser. It gives developers the tools they need to develop apps with augmented reality features, and the price of entry for users is as simple as owning an iPhone or iPad.

Notebooks: Apple said it’s refreshing its notebooks, with the MacBook and MacBook Pro moving to faster processors and faster solid-state hard drives.

The new iMac Pro is a Xeon-powered workstation class computer that’s created to compete with workstations now available from HP and Dell. After all, Apple today also took time to introduce new iMacs, revamped notebooks, a new iPad and more.

Business Chat is a powerful new way for businesses to connect with customers directly from within Messages. The full release will debut with – we imagine – Apple’s new iPhone 8 this September.

There is also person-to-person payments integrated into the message app. Not a whole lot of details are now available from the official website other than that customers will be able to start a chat with businesses by searching for them from Siri, Spotlight, Safari, or Maps – which, if Apple can get businesses to sign on, will help iOS users avoid the need to have Messenger or Twitter installed in order to start interacting (i.e. file complaints) with various companies’ customer service departments.

The digital assistant is also getting the ability to instantly translate anything from English to Chinese, French, German, Italian or Spanish.

Apple reckons their new voice-controlled speaker is going to reinvent home music.

Watch this space for latest news on Apple products.

HomePod is deemed a more expensive competitor of Echo, which was released two years ago.

Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, speaks during an announcement of new products at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, Calif., Monday, June 5, 2017.

After months of rumors (and growing sentiment that the iPad might be emerging as a trouble-spot for the company’s financials), Apple finally made the 10.5-inch iPad official at WWDC today.

The company said its App Store has so far paid out $70 billion to developers, of which 30 per cent was made past year.