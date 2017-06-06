Apple introduces smart compact music speaker

Since the launch of Amazon’s Echo previous year and Google Home in March, both of which have been popular with consumers, Apple had been widely expected to enter the market.

HomePod, aided by Apple’s Siri digital assistant, will be priced at $349 when it begins shipping in December in the United States, Australia and Britain, the tech giant announced at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference.

For a considerable period, Amazon was the clear leader when it comes to the world of speakers-as-digital-assistants.

In fact, we couldn’t even touch the pristine white table it sat on, and trying to activate it with “Hey, Siri” didn’t work either.

HomePod will be available for $349 (US) in white and space gray starting in December initially in Australia, the United Kingdom and the US.1 HomePod is compatible with iPhone 5s and later, running iOS 11.

The HomePod will be powerful on the inside, too, with a custom A8 chip, just like on an iPhone. Users can also send text messages, as well as set reminders.

But where presentations from Google and Amazon tend to focus more on Alexa or Assistant’s home utility, connection to the HomeKit and the Apple ecosystem was an afterthought for Apple.

The HomePod is a lot like the competitors, Google Home and Amazon Echo. On the surface, the name sounds nearly nothing like a high-fidelity music device, but under the hood the unit features a plethora of multitasking commands all natively powered by Siri’s voice control algorithms.

The HomePod is Apple’s first new gadget in almost three years, following its announcement of the Apple Watch in September 2014. Although Apple is late to the game, CCS Insight analyst Geoff Blaber says the new tools come “as the technology hits an inflection point”. That’s especially important because people are starting to access information, entertainment and search in a more “pervasive” way that’s less dependent on smartphones, he said.

The device stands at 7 inches and features seven tweeters and six microphones. That device is likely to include a proprietary DSP audio technology that delivers a similar 360-degrees of room filling sound, complete with echo and noise cancellation features. “It’s the biggest brains ever in a speaker”, said Apple senior vice president Phil Schiller.

“There is so much momentum building around these speakers that it would be hard for Apple not to come out with one”, said industry analyst Patrick Moorhead of Moor Insights & Strategy.

Apple says its looking to “reinvent” the way we listen to music in the home. That means the device can do anything from playing music to dimming the living room lights when users talk to it.

The company is casting Siri as a music connoisseur that will learn and cater to the tastes of the HomePod’s owners, as well as answer questions about the songs as they are played. For Apple, having one would further broaden the role that its software, services and gadgets play in people’s lives.

Apple’s entry into the market could change this. By contrast, Amazon’s Echo has been selling at $180 since its introduction in 2014, while Google’ Home sells for $130 and the Harmon Kardon Invoke will likely debut at or below $200 to stay competitive with Google and Amazon.

According to sources Sonos has ambitions on integrating with every intelligent voice assistant out there. It also combats the competitive threat from Google’s and Amazon’s connected speakers: Those don’t support Apple services like Apple Music, which brings in US$10 in revenue per user each month. And fortunately for Google and Amazon, Apple’s Siri is widely seen as lagging the competition in both its quality and capabilities.