Apple Introduces watchOS 4 w/ New Watch Faces and Lots of Features

Kevin Lynch, chief of Apple’s software efforts, highlighted a new watch face that was “powered by Siri intelligence”. Glanceable information on the watch face isn’t a new concept-plenty of Apple Watch faces include information like date, time, and calendar events. It supports third-party app notifications and its machine learning will show you content from those if you need it. This includes travel information and other details Siri feels is worthy of your attention based upon your routine and habits. They’re animated just like the current Mickey and Minnie faces. It means you can get new music and favorites directly to your watch and gives you more options to listen to music while on the go. Other watch faces will be as playful as they are informative, such as ones modeled after Toy Story characters and a kaleidoscope.

The Activity application is one of the most used ones on the Apple Watch and it is now gaining a slew of new capabilities. They may seem like small changes, but Apple obviously felt the need to add more inspirational tools into the Activity app to keep its native app fresh and competitive.

The Workout app in watchOS4 will also have some specific exercise updates as well. You touch it and call up a pool swim measurement. For instance, there’s a new “Friends are listening to” section under the “For You” tab that lets users easily see what their friends and family are listening to. The Apple Watch will be able to exchange information with gym equipment to ensure that it’s gathering the most accurate information.

WatchOS 4 also brings new auto-sets for swimming, as well as new features for high intensity interval training workouts.

Finally, the watchOS 4 can run more apps in background and this would benefit developers which may now use background navigation and audio recording, among other new APIs.

Apple says Amazon will be making an app for its video service for the Apple TV device this year, filling one of the major gaps on Apple’s streaming TV device. Developers can also build apps with the full Apple Music service – something companies that Nike and Shazam have already taken advantage of, according to Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering.

Apple says its Safari browser will try to guard your privacy by identifying and blocking data files that track you as you move from website to website.

During Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference today out of San Jose, the company revealed that Apple Music now has 27 million subscribers, up from the 20 million figure Apple executives revealed in December, and some 40 million songs in its catalog just shy of two years after launching the service on June 30, 2015.