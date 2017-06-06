Apple Intros Device Upgrades, iOS 11

The HomePod’s cylindrical shape also reminded some people of another recently decomissioned Apple product. But Apple was careful to frame it as a product focused on music first – potentially differentiating it from the Echo and Home. Apple said that makes the Mac a great platform for development virtual-reality “experiences”.

Radeon Pro 500 series graphics harness up to 5.5 TFLOPS of performance, unleashing the creativity of artists, designers, photographers, filmmakers, visualizers and engineers, and aspiring creative types across high-resolution canvases in the most popular creative applications, powering through the most demanding games, and bringing fantastic worlds to life in VR.

Virtual reality has been described as the next big thing for decades. The lack of an official Amazon Prime Video app on the Apple TV until now has likely been the result of Amazon and Apple’s competing interests in the media player and streaming services market. Or if someone texts you about owing money, it will ask if you want to pay using Apple Pay. If you delete a message on one device, it will also be culled from all other linked devices. Although the format is not exclusive to Apple, it’s not yet clear how well the photos will work with non-Apple software and devices, which mostly use JPEG. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.

During the keynote presentation, Apple highlighted some iPad-specific features from iOS 11 which will be available this fall including a new customisable Dock for quick access to frequently used apps and documents from any screen; improved multitasking; including a redesigned app switcher; a new Files app for file management at one place, and also support multi-touch drag and drop. This visibly makes the store a far more engaging experience – user reviews are placed front and centre, while developer interviews and stories help give the user an idea of how the app was made. Another Safari feature will stop video from automatically playing on websites. It will not actually block ads, though. The new 10.5-inch model offers room for a full-size keyboard, something the 9.7 inch model couldn’t.

A new processor chip – the A10X Fusion – makes the new iPad Pro up to 30% faster, Apple says. Regardless, the 10.5 inch iPad Pro retails for $649 and starts shipping next week.

John Ternus, Apple’s vice president of Hardware Engineering said that “We reengineered the whole system and designed an entirely new thermal architecture to pack extraordinary performance into the elegant, quiet iMac enclosure our customers love – iMac Pro is a huge step forward and there’s never been anything like it”.

Both the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch edition come with so-called ProMotion technology said to give the tablets “the world’s most advanced display”.

The latest iMac Pro is scheduled to arrive in stores on December starting from US$4,999.

It also enhanced its workout app to, for instance, support high intensity interval training.

Apple is also updating the operating software for its Apple Watch, including new watch faces, more personalized alerts that use machine learning to tailor information to you based on your routines and tastes. It will also be possible to exchange data between gym equipment and the watch. Apple’s been lagging behind in terms of professional-quality hardware in recent years, with its last high-performance desktop model, the MacPro, landing with a thud back in 2013.