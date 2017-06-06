Apple iOS 11: 11 new features coming to your iPhone and iPad

Apple unveiled new hardware, including a Siri-powered speaker, and previewed upcoming iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch features as the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference kicked off Monday. Google followed with its Home speaker, featuring its plain-named Assistant, last year.

Here at the WWDC, Apple just showed of a bunch of brand new APIs collected together as ARKit, that will allow developers to delve deeper into the mysterious realm of Augmented reality.

Apple has been reportedly working on a version of Apple Pay that would allow you to pay your friends. Apple said HomePod can separate vocals and other parts of the music via Apple Music, but that more recent recordings will perform the separation better. “It will reinvent home audio”, Cook said.

A prototype of Apple’s new HomePod is displayed during the 2017 Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) at the San Jose Convention Center on June 5, 2017 in San Jose, California. A new 10.5-inch version was announced as well as a speed bump through a new A10x processor and improved graphics with the redesigned Retina display which sports a new feature called ProMotion.

Apple has described this release as “a monumental step for iPhone, and a giant leap for iPad”.

Siri has a new look in which your results will appear more like Google’s “cards”.

Apple is hoping a new smart home speaker will strike a chord with music lovers – the latest test of the iPhone maker’s ability to redefine markets originally staked out by its rivals.

HomePod is deemed a more expensive competitor of Echo, which was released two years ago.

Apple provided a sneak peek of the forthcoming iMac Pro, which will ship in Space Gray alongside a new set of accessories bearing the same color. By opening access to Apple’s speech recognition, computer vision and natural language processing application program interfaces (APIs), iOS developers can now tap into Apple’s machine learning engines to add additional smarts to their own applications. Another Safari feature will stop video from automatically playing on websites. Coming this fall, macOS will be called High Sierra. It has roughly the same footprint as the original iPad Pro 9.7-inch, but with a screen that is 20% larger. Despite using the same overall design, the new iMac Pro will use a new thermal architecture that can handle an 80% increase in cooling capacity. Like the Amazon Echo and Google Home, the HomePod will play music while also helping people to manage their lives and homes. Apple has also bumped up the features on the Pencil stylus, and the iPad Pro should now be able to read your handwriting. Among them is a 10-year-old who had invented five apps and showed them to Apple’s CEO. Cook promised updates to each of Apple’s operating systems – for the Apple TV, the Apple Watch, mobile devices and computers – plus some additional announcements that he promises will be “major”.

Voice assistant: Siri will speak (a little) more naturally in female and male voices and use some sort of machine learning to suggest apps that you may want to use.

Apple says the feature will be able to detect when an iPhone user is moving in a vehicle, though users can set favourite contacts that are still able to reach them even when the feature is enabled.