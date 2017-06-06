Apple iOS 11 adds ‘Do Not Disturb While Driving’ feature

Called “HomePod”, the wireless speaker delivers awesome audio quality and uses spatial awareness to sense its location in a room and automatically adjust the audio.

Apple today unveiled the all-new App Store, designed from the ground up to make discovering apps and games easier than ever before.

With iOS 11, Apple Pencil related features get more deeply integrated into iPads with support for inline drawing and a new Instant Notes feature, that allows users open Notes from the Lock Screen itself.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is available in silver, space gray and gold and starts at $799 (US) for the 64GB Wi-Fi model and $929 (US) for the 64GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

“Apple reinvented portable music with iPod and now HomePod will reinvent how we enjoy music wirelessly throughout our homes”, said Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. Perhaps next year, Apple will debut a hybrid cross between iOS and macOS.

Soon after the announcement, Amazon tweeted, “You asked (a lot)”.

Apple also announced that watchOS 4, the next version of its smartwatch platform, will arrive in September.

As claimed by the company, iOS 11 comes with a truck load of new features and upgrades over its predecessor in terms of efficiency and more.

Touch ID on iPad Pro is more responsive and gives users a simple and secure way to unlock iPad, keep personal information private within apps and approve purchases from the App Store, iTunes Store and iBooks Store.

Other new watchfaces include a kaleidoscope and new characters such as Woody, Jesse, and Buzz from the Toy Story movie franchise.

The iOS 11 update also makes Live Photos more expressive with new Loop and Bounce effects that create continuous video loops, while Long Exposure can capture time and movement.

WWDC 2017: Apple previewed macOS High Sierra, the latest version of desktop operating system, delivering new core storage, video and graphics technologies. The new OS also brings changes to the Control Centre.

The new 10.5-inch iPad Pro features a redesigned Retina display that’s 20 percent larger than the 9.7-inch iPad Pro.

The newly updated MacBook laptops are now available.

Apple also took the lid off a new, high-end version of the iMac – a 27-inch, darker gray iMac Pro, with up to 18 cores Intel Xeon processor and AMD Vega GPUs.

Apple News app will offer personalized top stories and suggestions from Siri.

Siri will now be able to perform translations in various languages including English, Chinese, French, German, Italian and Spanish. App Store customers have now downloaded more than 180 billion apps and Apple has paid out over $70 billion to developers since the store launched in 2008, making it the most vibrant software marketplace in the world.