Apple iOS 11 unveiled

Apple claims that the new generation iPad Pro’s CPU is 30 percent faster and Graphics speed is 40 percent faster than its predecessor which provides extra battery life.

These include the new iOS 11, watchOS 4, macOS High Sierra, new AppStore, 10.5-inch iPad Pro, refreshed iMacs, a new iMac Pro, new line of MacBook and MacBook Pro, and the much-anticipated intelligent speaker, the HomePod, not Siri Speaker as rumoured. As evidence, we present the short-lived (for now) listing of an Apple-made iOS app called “Files”.

The new iPad runs on iOS 10 and powered by A10 X Fusion chip with 64-bit architecture.

Besides that, augmented reality (AR) is coming to hundreds of millions of iOS devices this fall.

The Verge reported that iMessage, the native text message app on iPhones, will send an automatic message to any texts that come in to say that the user is driving. He said that iOS 10 had almost 96 per cent satisfaction with 86 per cent iPhone users installing the update as compared to only seven per cent Android users who installed Android Nougat – the latest version of Google’s operating system.

Apple new product that is much expected by its followers is the HomePod.

Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Monday introduced the HomePod, a voice-controlled speaker that can make music suggestions and adjust home temperatures, taking aim at Amazon.com Inc’s (AMZN.O) Alexa feature and Echo devices.

At Apple’s WorldWide Developer Conference, Apple launches HomePod- a smart home speaker.

The new 10.5-inch model reduces the borders by almost 40 percent to fit into an incredibly compact package that still weighs just one pound.

The stunning, redesigned Retina display in iPad Pro features ProMotion, a new technology that delivers refresh rates of up to 120Hz for fluid scrolling, greater responsiveness and smoother motion content. It includes new features for watchfaces, such as complications updating based on time of day or location and a new Siri-based watchface.

App Store customers have now downloaded more than 180 billion apps and Apple has paid out over US$70 billion to developers since the store launched in 2008.

Apart from Apple TV announcements, Apple also unveiled hardware and software upgrades during its WWDC presentation, which is now up on its website.

The Siri face for the Apple Watch was the first step in that direction, blending users’ calendar information with other useful details, like airline tickets they may have booked.