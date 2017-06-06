Apple iOS 11 Update Will Improve Pokemon GO

The atmosphere inside the McEnery Convention Centre was filled with excitement and joy as Apple CEO Tim Cook gave his WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) 2017 keynote speech, unveiling the much expected software update as well as a couple of hardware announcements.

Money sent and received through Apple Pay will reside on the company’s new Apple Pay Cash Card, which lets you send that cash to other people, use said dough to make other Apple Pay purchases, and yes, transfer to your traditional bank account. It includes new features for watchfaces, such as complications updating based on time of day or location and a new Siri-based watchface. Both of those social networks have put a strong focus on such capabilities, but Apple hopes that its strong integration into Siri, Spotlight, Safari, and Maps will help it attract users. There’s now no information on whether you can send or receive cash from groups of friends like you can in Facebook Messenger, nor is there any info on associated fees with sending money through Apple Pay. Although Apple Watch has emerged as the leader in its technological niche, it hasn’t become a smash hit like the iPhone or the iPad – at least until tablet sales started declining.

Apple also may introduce its next Mac computer, along with the next operating system powering the machine.

At this point, it’s not explicitly clear as to how developers and businesses will integrate with Business Chat, but Apple touts that everything takes place from directly within the Messages app on iOS.

AR is technology that overlays or superimposes images over a person’s field of view, most notably seen through applications like Pokemon Go. If the speculation pans out, the speaker would be Apple’s first new product since its smartwatch in 2015.

In case you missed it, the slide in question can be viewed below. And thanks to continued fixes and updates from developer Niantic, the game has continued to improve over the last 12 months, making it just as inviting to play today as it was last summer.

Apple has used its iOS 11 update to attempt to make driving with your iPhone safer.

App Store customers have now downloaded more than 180 billion apps and Apple has paid out over US$70 billion to developers since the store launched in 2008. It will be like the Finder app in macOS and all local as well as cloud storage files will be available within one app. Cloud storage services include iCloud, Dropbox and Box. With thumping music and slick video, Apple showed off its latest invention for the masses – a new smart speaker. HomePod, however, combines that functionality with the audio quality of a Sonos audio system. Apple said just like the iPod reinvented music in our pockets, it wants to do the same for music in our homes.

No mention was made about the ability to build apps or skills outside of what’s already available through HomeKit, but a software development kit will likely be available in the fall.