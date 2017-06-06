Apple iOS 11 will make these older iPhones, iPads and apps obsolete

When will iOS 11 Public Beta be available? Siri will also be able to translate phrases from English to Chinese, French, German, Italian and Spanish. One will be able to enjoy more options for Siri, obtaining better graphics and more expressive male and female voice options.

Although WWDC is focused on software announcements, this year we are expecting a couple hardware surprises.On the software front, RBC Capital analyst Amit Daryanani expects the iOS 11  the next operating system for Apple’s iPhones and iPads  to get an overhaul that will accommodate the anticipated removal of the home button from the 10th anniversary model of the iPhone due out later this year.

While iMessage is touted by many to be one of the best mobile messaging platforms in the market within an iOS ecosystem, there is always room for improvement, and the software engineers at Apple have done it again by improving on iMessage. That money can be sent to other people, used for purchases in stores, apps and on the web or a user can transfer the balance to their bank account. As expected, the feature displays a blank screen and keeps notifications from distracting the driver if it detects that the device is in a moving vehicle, by using Bluetooth or a WiFi doppler effect to determine movement. You can also set up your device to send your favorite contacts an automatic reply to tell them you are driving and will get back to them when you arrive.

This will be part of the iOS 11 software update for iPhones and iPads.

In the same way that Spotify lets you check in on what your friends are listening to, Apple Music will now let you to create your own profile with all your favourite playlists and the music you listen to most. Since the launch of the App Store in 2008, more than 180 billion apps have been downloaded and Apple has paid over $70 billion to developers. This includes playback and AirPlay controls, and there is also an easier to use vertical slider design when it comes to controlling brightness levels and volume controls.

The integration will allow users to access their files on OneDrive right from the Files app without opening the OneDrive app.

Some years, iOS gets a relatively minor update: a few enhancements here, a bit of spit and polish there.

The Siri watchface uses machine learning to determine what information is most useful to you at a given point in time. As evidence, we present the short-lived (for now) listing of an Apple-made iOS app called “Files”.

Cook also praised the Apple developer community which has 16 million registered developers and added three million past year. While navigating on the road, users will be able to see speed limits in the Maps app, as well as lane guidance.

When will your iPhone and iPad get iOS 11?

Now, we know you’d never even consider looking at your phone while driving, but Apple wants to make sure that temptation is taken away completely.

The event started with Apple CEO welcoming the audience at the 15th WWDC in San Jose, the heart of Silicon Valley where Apple is building its new campus. Google launched TensorFlow Lite programming framework, which will make it easier for developers to build models that run on lower-powered Android devices.