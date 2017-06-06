Apple iPad Pro 10.5 is available next week

(For comparison, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro offers 2732 by 2048 pixels.) Apple squeezed that display into a package that’s only slightly larger than the previous model by reducing the size of the bezel around the screen.

Apple today announced upgrades to its iPad Pro lineup, including the introduction of the highly anticipated 10.5-inch iPad Pro and a slew of iPad-centric updates included in iOS 11.

Available at the end of the year, Apple is also including four Thunderbolt 3 ports and a 10GB ethernet connection on the back of the iMac Pro, allowing professionals to connect both external storage drives, as well as external graphics cards as needed. We are not sure which chipset is going to be powering each tablet, but with the announcement kicking off in a few hours, looks like you guys are going to find out shortly.

The tech giant confirmed the new Pro will start at £619 for the 64GB with WiFi model, and £749 for the 64GB, WiFi and cellular model. – The new iMac Pro will be priced at $4,999.00 and will be available in December.

Apple’s other PCs are all getting speed and performance updates. iMacs are getting across-the-board speed improvements and more storage.

Apple’s stable of iPads, which already includes models with displays measuring 7.9 inches, 9.7 inches and 12.9 inches, now includes the all-new 10.5-inch iPad Pro (to clarify, the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro is replacing the 9.7-inch iPad Pro).

Among the upgrades is a newly redesigned Retina display featuring what Apple calls ProMotion.

If you’re editing video footage with your iPad Pro, the expanded screen real estate, better Pencil reaction times, and A10X chip will likely make for a smoother experience. “This will be our fastest and most powerful Mac ever, which brings workstation-class computing to iMac for the first time”, said John Ternus, Apple’s vice president of Hardware Engineering. Starting at $4,999 for the basic configuration, the 5K machine will come with an 8-core, 10-core or 18-core Xeon processors. With an all-flash architecture and all-new thermal design, iMac Pro delivers up to 80 percent more cooling capacity in the same thin and seamless iMac® design.

iPad-specific iOS Features – But hardware is only half the story, because when iOS 11 comes out (see “iOS 11 Gets Smarter in Small Ways“, 5 June 2017), it will sport a bevy of features designed with the iPad in mind. And with a new space grey enclosure and gorgeous 27-inch Retina 5K display with support for 1 billion colours, iMac Pro is as stunning as it is powerful.