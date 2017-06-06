Apple is finally bringing virtual reality to the Mac

Apple demonstrated, on-stage, VR running on a Macbook.

When High Sierra launches, it will support virtual reality with the HTC Vive headset and VR content created with the popular Unity and Unreal game engines. An ILM tester dropped TIE Fighters, Imperial Cruisers, and Darth Vader into a Star Wars-themed world, using nothing more than an on-screen GUI controlled with HTC Vive wands. HTC couldn’t be happier.

You will no longer have to dual boot Windows on your iMac computers to reap the benefits of virtual reality advancements. But now there’s one more, Metal for VR.

Apple will offer its own Thunderbolt 3 enclosure with an AMD Radeon RX 580 (a VR-capable card, I might add) to developers building for Mac.

Apple has announced a new iMac line dubbed as iMac Pro. According to Apple, Metal 2 will enable code to run up to 10X faster than last generation’s Metal API. While there no head-mounted display (HMD), but there’s greater support for the technology than ever before with Apple announcing its Metal software will now support VR.

Demos of HTC Vive support were shown during WWDC in San Jose, along with claims that the new 2017 iMacs will be best suited for the platform, thanks to their enhanced specifications.

These are interesting moves by Apple.

Update: In a subtle move, Apple mentioned working on VR goggles in a joking manner during one of its live demos.