Apple is giving the iPhone a ‘Do Not Disturb While Driving’ feature

Apple on Monday unveiled a cornucopia of new gadgets and software upgrades, including a new Siri-powered smart speaker, a souped up iMac Pro, and a refreshed version of iOS, the operating system powering iPhones and iPads.

With the nation under siege by a legion of people who still think it’s okay to text while driving, Apple has made a decision to get proactive with their new feature.

Apple is taking steps to make it easier for people to eliminate distractions while driving.

The next big version of the iPhone operating system will have a feature that has always been called for by active-travel advocates: a confirm-to-turn-off nag that blanks the screen and turns off alerts when the phone detects someone is driving. And if your vehicle is mercifully infotainment-free, your phone will use Wi-Fi to triangulate your speed and position to determine when you’re in motion.

When activated, the feature will turn off all notifications and even keep users from getting to the homescreen or opening any applications.

You’ll also be able to set an automatic text response that will go out while the feature is on to notify your friends and family members that you’re behind the wheel.

You’ll be able to override the Do Not Disturb While Driving feature by turning on the screen with the iPhone power button and then clicking on a button marked “I’m not driving”.