Apple Joins Smart-Speaker Race With Music-Focused ‘HomePod’

Apple has announced a new smart speaker device at its Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, as well as a new super-powerful iMac and iterative updates to its desktop, laptop and tablet computers. For example, there will be Prime video content like viewing movies and TV shows while using Apple TV.

“We really believe it is going to take your home music experience to the next level”, Apple chief executive Tim Cook said as he unveiled it.

And Apple Watch is bringing Siri front and center.

Siri is getting a new voice, and the Mac is getting a new name.

As part of the iOS 11 software update due in the autumn, the iPad will soon feature a customisable dock which will enable users to add more apps to the space at the bottom of the screen.

While the iPhone was largely absent from the announcements at WWDC, Apple did give a sneak peek into the future of the device with the unveiling of a new version of iOS, which also powers its iPads. From there, you’ll be able to transfer it to your bank account, use it for purchases via Apple Pay in stores and online, or send it to someone else. Another Safari feature will stop video from automatically playing on websites.

A survey released last month by research firm eMarketer found Echo speakers held 70.6 percent of the U.S. market, compared with 23.8 percent for Google Home.

There was very little news on the Apple TV’s tvOS software, but what there was mattered.

High Sierra will be released later this year as a free update, according to Federighi. The previously available 9.7-inch Pro appears to have been put out to pasture, presumably to avoid confusion with the standard non-Pro iPad, which is the same size.

Mac models were also boosted to work with virtual reality gear, a move by Apple into technology that Facebook has embraced with its Oculus unit.

Aimed at high-end design professionals rather than the home market, the iMac Pro is to begin shipping in December with a starting price of $4,999.

Users will be able to see Apple Maps, Apple’s navigation application, while driving – though they will be unable to input destinations. On iPad Pro, a redesigned app switcher and customisable dock gives the operating system a flatter, more modern look.

“These are by far the most powerful iPads we’ve ever created with our most advanced displays featuring ProMotion, the powerful new A10X Fusion chip and the advanced camera system of iPhone 7”, said Greg Joswiak, Vice President of Product Marketing at Apple.