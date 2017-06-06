Apple Just Added One More Way To Repay Your Friends

Apple’s Pay Cash will allow users to send money to family and friends, transfer money to and from their bank account, and use it to access Apple Pay for purchases. You might already have a peer-to-peer payment system in your life, and that’s just fine. But there’s a catch – P2P payments with Apple Pay will live inside iMessage, and it’s unclear if Apple will let users perform them outside of its messaging app. After someone sends you money, the balance lives on an Apple Pay virtual card stored in your Wallet app.

The service will be available for iPhone, iPad, and the second generation Apple Watch.

Once transferred, the money will go into an Apple Pay cash card.

Apple on Monday said Apple Pay’s accepted at 50 percent of USA retailers, totaling about 5 million locations. If you use a credit card, you’ll have a 3 percent fee for each transaction.

Apple also has the advantage of a more ubiquitous smart-payment presence than the competition.