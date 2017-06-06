Apple Just Announced A Bunch Of New Products and Software Enhancements

The company is to also try to win over programmers with updates to operating systems for its computers, mobile devices, Apple TV and Watch. It has autoplay blocking in Safari so you won’t have to hear loud, autoplay videos again. A Do Not Disturb mode will help you keep your eyes on the road. With the Messages in iCloud, you can find all of your conversations on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. You can send money in Messages or use Siri, and you can pay using the debit or credit cards you’ve got in your wallet.

The new assistant, with a voice now capable of varying emphasis on different words, moves closer to the smartphone assistant depicted in the 2013 Spike Jonze film Her, in which a man’s voice-activated personal assistant becomes the love of his life.

Native translation is also coming to Siri in iOS 11, which will support English to Chinese, French, German, Italian and Spanish at launch. The company says Siri will use on-device learning to accomplish this, returning better results that are synchronized across devices but also encrypted.

If you own an iPhone 5 now might be a good time to look into an upgrade. Your images will be better quality and the file size will be more compressed.

Photos and the camera got some large updates. You can trim and edit Live Photos on your iPhone, choosing a specific frame from the Live Photo as the main still. Apple customers can also live stream the event via their gadgets. There was a look at Pokemon Go with the kind of depth and accuracy fans have always been waiting for from the game, as well as a new experience from a studio from Peter Jackson. The updated Control Center will offer quick controls to features like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, orientation lock, music controls, and more on one page.

Although the highly anticipated hardware in this year’s WWDC is the Siri speaker, Apple has also shared some sneak peeks to the iMac Pro.

Apple’s iPhones will soon be getting a much-desired new safety feature meant to cut down on distracted driving. It will soon show you what your friends have been listening to lately. There are dummy screenshots listed for both iPhone and iPad versions of the app, so it shouldn’t be an iPad-only feature.

Apple’s released an iOS 11 beta ahead of the official iOS 11 release date this fall.