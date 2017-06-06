Apple just unveiled an iPad with a brand new screen size (AAPL)

The new iPad Pro has a 10.5-inch screen, while maintaining the almost same size as its 9.7-inch predecessors.

As you may remember, Apple issued a random update to the iPad in March, which essentially upped the processing power and lowered the price.

The new 10.5-inch iPad Pro’s got a 20% larger screen, but its dimensions aren’t significantly bigger than the 9.7-inch iPad thanks to 40% slimmer bezels.

The new Pro has a 10.5in display, created to fit the space between the traditionally sized 9.7in and the large 13in versions. This new tablet is packing an updated display with a resolution of 2224×1668 and ProMotion, which will offer up to 120Hz refresh rates for smoother scrolling. It’ll reduce the refresh rate for viewing photos, for example, or ramp it up for watching a movie. If you’re looking at still images, it’ll drop down to a much lower refresh rate.

The Apple Pencil is to be made more powerful, and will soon be able to instantly sign and mark documents as well as launch the Notes app on a locked iPad just by tapping the display.

A new processor chip – the A10X Fusion – makes the new iPad Pro up to 30% faster, Apple says.

Speaking of the screen, it’s got all the perks of the 9.7-inch iPad, including support for DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut for a wider range of visible colors, and True Tone, which adjusts the white balance of the screen based on the ambient light in a room.

Battery life will still be around 10 hours, and keep the same 12 megapixel rear camera and 7 megapixel rear camera as the last generation.

All of these new features are also available in an updated 12.9-inch iPad Pro.