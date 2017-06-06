Apple just unveiled an iPad with a brand new screen size

Apple’s iOS 11 update will come with a Do Not Disturb While Driving feature, which addresses lawsuits filed against the company related to distracted driving.

This includes commute times for upcoming appointments, relevant information from apps such as Activity, Alarms, Breathe, Calendar, Maps, Reminders and Wallet, as well as headlines from the new Apple News app for Apple Watch. Additional iOS 11 Features:● App Store is redesigned to make discovering apps and games easier than ever before.

Control Centre: There is a major redesign to the control centre, bringing everything in one window.

3D touch enabled for more in-depth controls.

Going ahead with the beta on a spare device is the best route you can take at this moment. Swipint up shows older notifications. The full public release of iOS 11 is coming this autumn.

This is synced across all devices. If one delete a message, it goes away everywhere.

Apple Pay, meanwhile, is being updated to support peer-to-peer payments right in iMessage. They can then transfer those funds to their personal bank accounts. It will have a US$5 price tag. This type of contextual awareness will only increase over time as Apple make more updates to iOS 11. The Smart Keyboard is available in charcoal gray for $159 (US) for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro and $169 (US) for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with layouts for over 30 languages, including simplified Chinese, French, German, Japanese and Spanish.

For example, if you received a message that asks “How far away are you?” from a friend, Siri will now use something called “on-device learning” that will suggest things like responding with your location or a calendar location.

Camera: iOS users take 1 Trillion phones a year.

-Late-breaking leaks include new Files app, and references to drag and drop. And it will add support for the High-Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC, H.265) standard for 4K streaming, external GPUs over USB-C/Thunderbolt 3, and virtual reality (VR).

“We’ve used deep learning to create a really natural and expressive voice for Siri“, Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering, said during the event. And live photos will provide new bounce and loop effects.

Detailed floor plans of malls, airports; can browse floor plan by floor. It will become more widely available in 2018. With this mode, you will not receive any notification while driving and users to configure an auto-reply if someone texts. Majority of apps are now reviewed under 24 hours and this is partly automated and party a human process. It now has a “Today” tab which will feature trending apps while gaming apps will now be listed in a dedicated tab. The iPhone still contributes more than 60 percent of Apple revenue. The front page can now be seen as a customized interface for the user, which will place enormous focus on luring users to apps through more eye-catching content – which will be marked with the new editor’s choice badge.