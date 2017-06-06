Apple kicks off event with virtual reality, browser privacy

Following the digital payments’ success, Apple Pay has expanded the person-to-person payments, which has positioned Apple among various such services. They’ll also include higher performance graphics chips to support VR.

The speaker is being worked on and is due to be released later this year.

MacBook and MacBook Pros are getting updates as well.

The iOS 11 Dock lets you quickly jump between apps with a tap, and also lets you choose apps for split screen mode. The move positions Apple to compete with popular payments apps such as Square Cash and Venmo. Messages in iCloud is another new feature that will synchronize all of you conversation history across any new device you sing into.

AirPlay 2: AirPlay is also receiving a major update with AirPlay 2 allowing to connect multiple speakers using WiFi and control multiple speakers using your iOS device.

Either way, “Do Not Disturb While Driving” will black out your phone’s screen, silence notifications, and enable an auto-response to anyone who texts you while you’re driving. If Apple’s efforts fail, however, it could exasperate the store’s existing issues, making it harder than ever for developers to earn a living. The beautifully redesigned App Store is packed with original stories and editorial, updated daily in a new Today tab, as well as new Games and Apps tabs.

One of the surprises of this year’s WWDC was Apple’s increased focus on virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies.

The tool uses the iPhone camera, processors and motion sensors to make objects look real.

Microsoft, Facebook and Google also have been dabbling with augmented reality, though the developments are still in the early stages.

Apple also announced that watchOS 4, the next version of its smartwatch platform, will be arriving in September. Most notably there’s a new Siri watch face which will automatically show information that’s most relevant to you.

The watch can communicate with some gym equipment to share data between the two – like your heart rate or the treadmill’s incline. It also has worked with gym equipment manufacturers, so Apple Watch users can sync with machines they work out on in the future. If you delete a message, it goes away everywhere.

First and foremost, it should be made absolutely clear at this point that iOS 11 Beta is software that is bound for release later this year. The new 10.5-inch model offers room for a full-size keyboard, something the 9.7 inch model couldn’t.

Siri is one of the big new updates in iOS 11. You can drag and drop between apps and get an overview of what’s open.