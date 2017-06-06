Apple launches 10.5-inch iPad Pro and updated 12.9-inch iPad Pro

When the company releases its new iOS 11 operating system for iPhones later this year, the software will come with a “Do Not Disturb While Driving” mode, Business Insider reports.

Apple is introducing iPad Pro in a new size in an attempt to revive interest in its once hot-selling line of tablets.

This year at WWDC, Apple announced a wide range of operating system updates alongside a smattering of significant hardware reveals, such as the HomePod music-focused AI speaker and new iMac Pro.

The speaker, while expected by some industry watchers, marked Apple’s first new product announcement since the Apple Watch in September 2014.

This terribly-named, Siri-powered smart speaker won’t ship until the end of 2017, so you’ll have time to let the sticker shock of the $350 price tag wear off. Unlike the Echo and Google Home, the HomePod has a very heavy emphasis on “reinventing home music”. Apple specified that HomePod’s Siri is laser-focused on music knowledge, adding nearly as an afterthought that it can also do things like control smarthome devices through HomeKit and check the weather.

HomePod users may initially be constrained by Siri’s lack of capabilities as compared to Alexa, which also boasts the ability to order millions of Amazon products as well as food from restaurants like Domino’s.

The HomePod is also a smart assistant powered by Siri that includes query support for News, Messages, Podcasts, Stocks, Weather, Sports, Reminders, Alarms & Timers, and Traffic.

The new iPad Pro also comes with a better camera – the same one found in the iPhone 7 – along with more storage, a better display and faster refreshing of moving images.

Apple replaced the entry-level iPad Pro, which sported a 9.7-inch display like all previous full-sized iPads, with a new 10.5-inch model that features smaller bezels in the same form factor.

ProMotion gives the new iPad Pros a refresh rate of 120Hz, which apparently makes the entire user experience – particularly scrolling and swiping – smoother and slicker.

This is a 27in iMac aimed at the professional crowd.

Although the system can be easily switched off by a driver telling the iPhone they are a passenger, it shows Apple is now taking responsibility for its customers who choose to text while driving, which is a leading cause of accidents, injuries and fatalities on the road. It will be available in December and start at $4999 United States dollars.

First, the existing iMac lineup is being updated with improved 21.5- and 27-inch models that add Kaby Lake processors, improved graphics, Thunderbolt 3, faster SSDs, and other improvements.

Both units also feature the best Mac displays ever at 500 nits, which is up to 43% brighter than previous models. These iMacs are on sale today. The SSD drives can also now be upgraded to 2TB options.