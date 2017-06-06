Apple Launches HomePod-A Smart Speaker for Homes

The new iMac Pro can also be equipped with a beefy 128 GB of ECC memory and 4 TB SSD drive to ensure that it rarely slows down.

MacBook Pros will be shipped with Intel’s Kaby Lake processors and faster SSDs. It includes new features for watchfaces, such as complications updating based on time of day or location and a new Siri-based watchface.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro maintains its 2732-by-2048 resolution Retina display.

A couple months back, Apple made a rare admission that the Mac Pro suffered from some design flaws, specifically around the thermal management system.

Apple just kicked off its annual developer conference with a customary jumbo keynote, where it announced the next major updates for iOS and macOS.

Flawless for Space Gray enthusiasts. The new iPad starts at $649 and will start shipping next week.

Designers worldwide are going to drool over the performance possibilities that the new iPad Pro can offer, as will developers who love augmented reality. There is also a new Files app and this is perhaps the best news yet, and something that could really make the iPad Pro an alternative to laptop computers. The A10X packs a six-core CPU – with three high-performance and three high-efficiency cores – and a twelve-core GPU. There’s also a keyboard available, and with the new specs, it’s reasonable to consider the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro as a solid desktop substitute, although it does cost $1,099. Here is everything Apple announced at WWDC today that you need to know about.

How will iOS 11 improve the iPad Pro? That’s pretty similar to the approach that Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) has taken with P2P payments, integrating the service into Messenger.

For photos, Apple is replacing JPEGs with a new format meant to reduce file sizes. Later on, Apple pulled the app Files App from the App Store and Activity listings. It’s an iMessage app, and uses TouchID to authenticate the payment.

To be sure, Apple is not the only tech giant with augmented reality ambitions. The company’s new ARKit developer platform should enable AR developers to make apps that can run on hundreds of millions of existing iPads and iPhones.

All of Apple’s mobile devices are receiving updates as well, including Apple Pay, Siri updates, and messaging updates for iOS11, a new 10.5-inch iPad Pro for the iPad line, and a new operating system, OS 4 for the Apple Watch. Cook has been talking up AR for over a year, so this should come as no surprise. If the speculation pans out, the speaker would be Apple’s first new product since its smartwatch in 2015.

To some extent, Apple is playing catch-up with Google, which has already launched its Tango augmented reality platform – though Tango devices are still hard to come by. One of those improvements is ProMotion, which is billed by Apple as “the most advanced displays on the planet”.

The HomePod – due to launch in December – looks like a mesh cylinder. Besides playing music, Apple’s Siri digital assistant will also respond to requests for information and other help around the house.

Streaming is not the only example where a spat between Apple and Amazon limited customer choice.