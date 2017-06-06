Apple Launches ‘HomePod,’ Its First New Product in (Almost) 3 Years

Apple’s WWDC isn’t usually about hardware, but the company used its keynote today to introduce a fairly major new product: a fully redesigned iPad Pro, created to replace the current 9.7-inch iPad Pro that debuted back in March of 2016.

VR has often been described as the next big thing, though so far, the interest appears more among content developers and hardware makers than with everyday users. They did announce that Amazon is bringing Prime Video to the platform, but that’s about it. These giants are battling over still-emerging fields that are expected to turn into technological gold mines, much the way personal computers and smartphones became moneymaking machines in previous decades. The shipping date later this year means the HomePod comes out a full two years after Amazon launched Echo.

Since the launch of Amazon’s Echo a year ago and Google Home in March, both of which have been popular with consumers, Apple had been widely expected to enter the market.

Apple’s new smart speaker that will take on the Amazon Echo and Google Home looks pretty cool. Apple says HomePod is “spatially aware” and can respond as such.

Speaking of Apple Music, it now boasts 27 million paying subscribers. The new UI is better at question-and-answer conversation and shows multiple results by default.

Apple says its looking to “reinvent” the way we listen to music in the home.

The HomePod will first be available in December to customers in the U.S., United Kingdom, and Australia.

The price is quite a jump from Google’s $129 Home and Amazon’s $180 full-sized Echo.

Spending on smart home related hardware, services and installation fees will reach $155 billion by 2022, up from nearly $90 billion this year, with devices accounting for about half of that, the consulting firm also estimates. Apple said the same chip used in the iPhone will power the speaker. The new App Store will look similar to Apple Music, complete with stories and editorial content. During Jobs’ last decade, Apple introduced the iPod, iPhone and iPad – all huge commercial successes that both reshaped daily life and swamped previous digital music players, smartphones and tablets. Apple’s marketing boss Phil Schiller previously hinted that the smart speaker would have a screen, commenting: “So there are many moments where a voice assistant is really beneficial, but that doesn’t mean you’d never want a screen”.

But it’s also possible that the HomePod could expose Siri as less capable than Amazon’s Alexa, Google’s Assistant and Microsoft’s Cortana, Blaber said. Apple said all communications are encrypted.

For instance, Apple’s large-size iPhones are now popular, after Apple initially resisted them despite strong sales for larger-display phones made by Samsung and other rivals.

Apple’s annual developers conference is the company’s chance to preview upcoming features for iPhones, iPads, watches and Mac computers.

Safari, Apple’s web browser, is getting new features aimed at online annoyances. It will allow users to automatically block auto-play videos by detecting videos that shouldn’t be playing when you open a webpage to read an article, for example. It will not block the ads themselves, though.

Apple has also introduced new features for iPad on iOS 11.

Another big change is peer-to-peer payments, which will allow Apple to compete with Paypal, Square Cash, Venmo and others by allowing iOS users to easily send money to one another.

Together with the £340 iPad, the new iPad Pro and the software features in iOS 11 are Apple’s latest attempt to help define what the iPad can do.