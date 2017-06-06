Apple launches new iPad Pro and iMac Pro at WWDC 2017

Apple has kicked off WWDC 2017, where it just announced a slew of updates to its products, such as a new 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

The HomePod speaker will sell for $349, twice as much as the Amazon Echo, and will start shipping in December.

The “HomePod” speaker unveiled Monday is similar to devices from rivals, some of which have been on the market for years.

That means if you’ve got smartlights that are Apple optimised, you can switch them on-and-off using HomePod. “Together with iOS 11 these new iPad Pro models will radically change what users can do with iPad”.

Consumers can use voice control to search for music and, saying, “Hey Siri, I like this song”, the platform will learn preferences.

Apple claim that until you utter “Hey Siri”, nothing is activated, or sent to Apple.

Apple says its Safari browser on the Mac will try to guard your privacy by identifying and blocking data files that track you as you move from website to website. It features the same advanced front- and back-facing cameras as iPhone 7, including a 12-megapixel camera with optical image stabilization, along with a 7-megapixel FaceTime HD camera. iPad Pro also features a four-speaker audio system, providing powerful, clear and rich stereo sound in any orientation.

Apple “can’t afford to yield valuable real-estate in the heart of people’s homes to Amazon, Google and others”, said Geoff Blaber, research analyst at CCS Insight.

This is a bittersweet announcement for Apple TV fans.

Virtual reality has been described as the next big thing for decades.

Rumors of Apple building an Echo competitor were first reported a year ago. So far, interest in VR has been strongest among gamers, developers and hardware makers rather than everyday users. This is the long-rumored smart speaker that Apple has been working on. It looks like an iPad Pro, but with a larger 10.5-inch Retina display and reduced bezels. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is available in silver, Space Gray and gold and starts at $799 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model and $929 for the 64GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

The Apple Pencil is priced at $99 and the Smart Keyboard costs $159 for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro and $169 for the 12.9-inch version. As for the new iPad Pro, Apple executives took the stage to explain that it’s going to “take everything you love about the 9.7 inch and give you a whole lot more to love”.

For photos, Apple is turning to a “high efficiency” format to replace the widely used JPEG standard. Apple will also have new tools for organizing photos and creating sharable videos. Apple Pay gets into the payment sharing business by allowing person-to-person payments, with integration with iMessages for easy sending and receiving. “Do Not Disturb While Driving” will automatically come on if you connect your iPhone via Bluetooth to your vehicle. The phone will block most notifications to reduce temptations behind the wheel.

The HomePod is also a smart assistant powered by Siri that includes query support for News, Messages, Podcasts, Stocks, Weather, Sports, Reminders, Alarms & Timers, and Traffic.