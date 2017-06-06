Apple makes Siri more powerful

Several announcements were made Monday at the annual Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose.

The new WatchOS will include refined workout apps, including HIIT workouts and advanced swim tracking, including the length of your swim stroke.

The watch can communicate with some gym equipment to share data between the two – like your heart rate or the treadmill’s incline. The idea here is that the redesigned App Store should make it easier to find new apps.

Apple has, in the past, been very good at updating old hardware to the latest version of iOS. The price starts at $4,999.

For the first time, iOS 11 will allow you to make and receive payments to and from friends and family via Apple Pay.

While “Do Not Disturb” modes already have their place on all sorts of phones and tablets on both iOS and Android, I’m usually also afraid to leave a work or personal message unanswered or leave people in the dark about my activity.

On the first day of Apple’s WWDC conference, senior vice president of software engineering Craig Federighi introduced Apple’s first ever person-to-person, non-business related payment service.

Siri has had a substantial head start on other virtual assistants since its launch in 2011 but hasn’t really garnered the attention paid to newer competitors like Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant. Siri can translate English words and phrases into Chinese, French, German, Italian or Spanish.

For photos, Apple is turning to a “high efficiency” format to replace the widely used JPEG standard. While the company is finally going “VR-native” for desktop, Apple is also zeroing in on augmented reality for iOS 11 with the entrance of their newly revealed app developer kit “ARKit“. With ARKit, developers will be able to use the built-in camera, processor and motion sensors of iPhones and iPads to bring high-quality AR experiences on these devices. Augmented reality combines digital images with real world photography, similar to Pokemon GO.

Apple also launched a new 10.5-inch iPad Pro and a 12.9-inch iPad Pro feature the world’s most advanced display with ProMotion technology and incredible performance with the new A10X Fusion chip. Apple says the machine is fast enough for real-time 3D rendering, code compiling and designing virtual reality content. Here’s a look at the top features iOS 11 will bring forth to your iPhones and iPads later this year.

Apple’s Siri assistant will be integrated into the $349 speaker, and can make music recommendations that pair with the company’s Apple Music service, send text messages, check news and sports scores and control compatible home gadgets like lightbulbs and thermostats. It is 7-inch tall and mesh-covered. We’ll see if people are willing to pay that much more for better privacy, nicer speakers, and the ability to stream Apple Music. Users will be able to sign in on any device and have their messages intact.

The HomePod is Apple’s first new gadget in almost three years, following its announcement of the Apple Watch in September 2014.