Apple nixes Facebook and Twitter integration from iOS 11

To be clear, Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft and Snap have all been busy in both AI and AR. And it would mark an effort by Apple to catch up with Amazon and Google.

Apple also made improvements to Siri including making the assistant’s voice sound more natural when responding to users.

Created to work with an Apple Music subscription for access to over 40 million songs, “HomePod” provides deep knowledge of personal music preferences and tastes and helps users discover new music. The subscription service launched recently now has 27 million subscribers and competes with rivals such as Spotify and Pandora.

The company is casting Siri as a music connoisseur that will learn and cater to the tastes of the HomePod’s owners, as well as answer questions about the songs as they are played.

More than 35 million people in the US are expected to use a voice-activated speaker at least once a month this year, more than doubling from last year, according the research firm eMarketer. Google followed with its Home speaker, featuring its plain-named Assistant, last year. As a music-playing device, it will also be a challenger to Sonos, whose wifi-controlled speakers are used by many smartphone users for home entertainment.

Cook also announced that Amazon’s video app will come to Apple’s TV streaming box later this year.

The lack of a breakthrough device has periodically raised concerns that Apple has become too dependent on the iPhone and supported the theory that the company lost its knack for innovation when its co-founder Steve Jobs died of cancer in 2011.

A new Siri interface on the Apple Watch will also blend users’ calendar information with other useful details, like airline tickets they may have booked, the company said. (Many reviewers have suggested that the current incarnation of Apple’s assistant already trails competitors in key respects.) “This is the start of the AI wars”, he said. “Brazil, Mexico, South Korea and other countries and territories will follow in July”, according to Apple.

The newly updated MacBook laptops are now available. Apple said that makes the Mac a great platform for developing virtual-reality “experiences”, although the company didn’t announce any consumer VR products.

Apple also showed a sneak peek into a new all-in-one desktop called the iMac Pro.

“HomePod” will be available starting in December, initially in Australia, Britain and the US. It will not actually block ads, though.

Apple is introducing a 10.5 inch iPad Pro in an attempt to revive interest it’s once hot-selling line of tablets.

With the next version of the iOS system for mobile devices, messages will sync in the cloud.

Apple is also bringing Apple Pay which will help in paying someone back through its own payment service just like PayPal.

Apple has introduced new hardware which includes a Siri powered speaker, and gave a glimpse of the upcoming iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch features as the company’s WWDC event was kick started.