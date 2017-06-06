Apple Pay is soon launching person-to-person payments

Apple formally announced the debut of its rumored Venmo-like P-to-P service, and as with anything Apple-related, it’s deeply embedded into the overall Apple ecosystem.

Apple just seriously upped its Apple Pay game taking on the likes of PayPal and Square in the process.

The Dec. 2015 patent application would allow iMessage users to pay each other from within the messaging app itself, as well as from within other iOS features.

Attendees prepare to enter the McEnery Convention Center before the start of the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California, U.S., on Monday, June 5, 2017. It’s a brilliant move for Apple, since they (and any payments company) makes much more money when users hold and spend a balance instead of immediately cashing it out to their bank account.

That’s a barrier Apple doesn’t have to overcome, especially since, according to the company, its Apple Pay service is the number one contactless payment service on mobile devices.

Also, The Verge says that money will be transferred to an “Apple Pay Cash Card”, noting that Apple has not verified whether money can then be transferred to a user’s own bank account. Users will have add a credit or debit card to make use of the service and these transactions will be authenticated using TouchID.

These peer-to-peer apps are especially popular with young people, who use them for everything from swapping rent among roommates to repaying friends for group outings like a restaurant bill.

That, in turn, could boost usage of the Apple Pay service, which has been underwhelming in the almost three years since it launched, bank sources previously told Recode.