Apple pushes Siri to the fore at annual developer conference (AAPL, AMZN)

Siri can do those things, too, but Apple’s pitch for Siri-powered HomePod is instead focused heavily on music – the company appears to bank on consumers paying for smart speakers that deliver high-quality audio sound as a sort of gateway into the world of smart home assistants. Google followed with its Home speaker, featuring its plain-named Assistant, last year.

The HomePod’s cylindrical shape also reminded some people of another recently decomissioned Apple product.

Analysts said the smart home speaker market is ripe for Apple.

Apple “can’t afford to yield valuable real-estate in the heart of people’s homes to Amazon, Google and others”, said Geoff Blaber, research analyst at CCS Insight.

All major tech companies have now stakes on augmented or virtual reality, which eventually will encourage developers to think more about VR/AR and to build new experiences.

Apple is also bringing the ability to send money to friends or other people through its payment service, Apple Pay. But the company relented, and Apple’s larger phones have become hot commodities as more people have embraced having a bigger display to look at pictures and watch video on the devices. That size offers room for a full-size keyboard, something the 9.7 inch model couldn’t.

The new iPad Pro is powered by the new A10X processor paired with a 6-core CPU and 12-core GPU and also comes with fast-charging and fast USB 3 transfers.

Apple also unveiled new Macs, addressing complaints that Apple has let its Mac lineup languish in favor of its better-selling products, namely the iPhone. Apple has finally brought the iCloud integration for Messages which will now sync your messages across your Apple devices. Apple also unveiled the high-end iMac Pro coming in December starting at about $5,000. Only the most recent messages will be kept on the device to save storage space. The new variant has a new Files app, new productivity features and searchable handwritten notes using Apple Pencil. Although the format is not exclusive to Apple, it’s not yet clear how well the photos will work with non-Apple software and devices, which mostly use JPEG. Software updates are also expected for Apple’s smartwatch and TV box for streaming online video.

Apple Maps will get lane guidance for highways and floor plans for indoor malls and airports. Samsung and Google already have VR systems centered on their smartphones.

The technology firm has introduced a new feature called Do Not Disturb While Driving, which silences notifications and turns off the iPhone screen when it detects you are driving.