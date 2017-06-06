Apple Revamps The iMac Pro As Its Most Powerful Workhorse Ever

John Ternus, Apple’s vice president of Hardware Engineering explains, “With major updates to iMac, and a refresh of our MacBook and MacBook Pro lines, the Mac is stronger than ever“.

The updated iMac features faster Kaby Lake processors up to 4.2 GHz with Turbo Boost up to 4.5 GHz and supports up to twice the memory as the previous generation. The company also announced that the main iMac lineup has been updated with new-and-improved graphics cards-or, in some cases, dedicated graphics, period.

Graphics on the iMac have been given a boost by the Radeon Pro 500-series graphics with up to 8GB of vRAM.

The 15-inch MacBook Pro now comes with more powerful discrete graphics in its standard configuration. Even on those 21-inch models without Fusion Drives, storage is getting larger and faster, with up to 2TB of solid-state drive storage.

In largely the same footprint as the 9.7-inch iPad Pro chassis, Apple has been able to reduce the bezels and fit the larger display-whether this makes it better for productivity tasks, we will only know in due course of time.

The displays on the current iMac line-up also got an upgrade, with brighter 500nits panels and support for 10-bit dithering that allows the display to output a billion colours on screen. Especially given that the iMac Pro’s also rocking a 27in 5K display. The base model 21.5-inch iMac will start at $1099, while the 4K model has been dropped to $1,299.

The newest member of the iMac family is a serious powerhouse.

This allows the iMac Pro to metaphorically FLY, providing a level of performance never seen from an all-in-one before.

It was expected that Apple will be forced to do an unconventional mid-term refresh, to bring its laptops up to spec with the Intel 7th generation processors, which the Windows 10-powered rivals are running.

New software for the iPad will feature a dock at the bottom of the device, so that users can move in and out of apps more simply. The non-4K only gets Intel on-board graphics.

Inside the iMac Pro is a Radeon Pro Vega GPU, “the most advanced graphics ever in a Mac“, according to Apple and up to 16GB of high-bandwidth memory (HBM2). And for half-precision computation, ideal for machine learning, iMac Pro delivers up to an incredible 22 Teraflops of performance.

And that’s not all-power users would appreciate that the entry spec will now have 64GB storage option, and will go up all the way to 512GB storage. SSD storage options are now up to 50% faster, and iMac comes with Thunderbolt 3, the most powerful and versatile port ever. Those Thunderbolt ports open up a lot of capability, letting you run two additional 5K display and two high-performance RAID arrays simultaneously.

To handle the heat generated in the latest unit the iMac Pro comes with a completely redesigned architecture which will alleviate thermal demands with 80% better cooling capacity whilst maintaining the same thin and seamless iMac aesthetic.

Release for the iMac Pro won’t be until December in Australia, and unfortunately there’s no price yet, but with a starting price of $4999 Dollars, don’t expect this one to be cheap.