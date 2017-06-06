Apple reveals first new product in two years

Apple introduces HomePod during Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose.

Apple has finally unveiled its answer to Amazon’s and Google’s smart speakers slash digital assistants – and it’s called HomePod. The new Echo Show goes on sale on June 28 for $230.

The conference is typically devoted to software updates and this year, Apple released a series of new features and updates for the iPhone, the iPad, Mac and the Apple Watch – including an augmented-reality kit for developers aimed at making the iPhone “the largest AR platform in the world”. A smart speaker utilizing an underachieving voice assistant could dampen interest in the product.

The HomePod is created to take on the Amazon Echo in smart functionality but also systems like Sonos in audio quality.

A set of six microphones are also hidden within HomePod, enabling it to work with Siri by voice commands. The company says that this product is going to do for music in homes what the iPod did for music on the go.

The HomePod is covered in cloth, which hides an array of speakers within – it plays music in all directions, but it’s aware of whatever space it’s in and directs sounds accordingly.

It can do the usual list of tasks we’ve come to expect from smart speakers, though it appears to have minimal third-party integration.

In many ways, HomePod will be able to do the same things as an Amazon Echo or Google Home, including playing back podcasts, setting reminders, checking sports scores, translation and controlling internet-connected devices.

The price is quite a jump from Google’s $129 Home and Amazon’s $180 full-sized Echo. Shipments of intelligent home speakers surged almost 600% year-over-year to 4.2 million units in the fourth quarter, with Amazon taking about 88% share and Google 10%, according to consultant Strategy Analytics. Daryanani said Apple may also announce an iPad Pro with a faster processor in an attempt to revive its long-slumping tablet sales. Additional markets are planned for next year, while there is no word yet on Australian pricing. It will be available in other countries next year.