Apple Reveals HomePod Speaker In Effort To ‘Reinvent Home Music’

The announcement, made at the company’s 2017 Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) today in San Jose, was one of the year’s worst-kept tech secrets and was widely predicted. Apple’s marketing boss Phil Schiller previously hinted that the smart speaker would have a screen, commenting: “So there are many moments where a voice assistant is really beneficial, but that doesn’t mean you’d never want a screen”. The company’s new MacBook Pro models pack tons of power, and the new iPad Pro features a bold new design.

When the company releases its new iOS 11 operating system for iPhones later this year, the software will come with a “Do Not Disturb While Driving” mode, Business Insider reports.

The technology giant also announced a new software kit for developers called ARKit, which will enabled app developers to build augmented reality apps on Apple’s platforms more easily.

The announcements follow complaints that Apple has let its Mac computers languish in favor of its better-selling products, namely the iPhone.

Make sure you get familiar with iOS 11 and its changes right now now so there aren’t any surprises after you install the software on your device.

Ever since its launch about nine years ago, the iOS App Store has been scoring minor iterative feature and UI upgrades. And it has paid out $70 billion to app developers (30% of which just in the last year).

Though announced as part of senior vice president Craig Federighi’s iOS 11 for iPad presentation, Jeff Butts installed the developer preview on iPhone 7 Plus, where Files worked. We obviously haven’t seen exactly how it will work, but expect the feature to squish the keyboard layout to your preferred side, maybe even in an arc. More information about iOS 11 will be available at this link once the page goes live on Apple’s website. Apple uses the Bluetooth connection to your vehicle or, failing that, use Wi-Fi Doppler effect to detect that you are driving (presumably, this is more power efficient than GPS). While the latter is going to be feature recommendations of new releases and updates, compelling videos, top charts just for gamers, the former will be hosting apps for everything you use, need, and enjoy, from photography to money management, shopping to social networking and more. Then, after I find it, I wind up stumbling around the interface, trying apply Chrome’s tab behaviors to a different browser.

iOS 11 beta is early software and early software can be extremely unpredictable. Hard to say. But making it easier to swap between tabs – and giving 3D Touch some goal – is a welcome change.

There are lots of other smaller improvements coming in iOS 11, too. That’s especially important because people are starting to access information, entertainment and search in a more “pervasive” way that’s less dependent on smarthphones, he said.

Something Siri’s been behind on when compared to Google’s Assistant is knowing when and where you’re going.