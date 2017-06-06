Apple Reveals iPad Pro 10.5 With Productivity In Its Sights

Apple unleashed a slew of new products, software, and updates at its annual Worldwide Developer Conference, or WWDC, on Monday. For iPad, iOS 11 will introduce a customizable dock for the tablet. Also, more memories like photos of pets or birthdays will be automatically created. iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus users on iOS 11 will get a new feature called High Efficiency Image File Format (HEIF).

The update to Siri means it can now translate speech with a number of languages including English, Chinese, German, Italian, French and Spanish.

In the Camera app, Portrait Mode images can now be taken with optical image stabilization, True Tone flash and HDR.

These include the new iOS 11, watchOS 4, macOS High Sierra, new AppStore, 10.5-inch iPad Pro, refreshed iMacs, a new iMac Pro, new line of MacBook and MacBook Pro, and the much-anticipated intelligent speaker, the HomePod, not Siri Speaker as rumoured. Apple Pay Cash will however, be available in the United States only. The suggested retail price for the Slim Combo for 10.5-inch iPad Pro is $129.99 and for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is $149.99.

Users will also be able to send an auto reply to their favourite contacts to let them know that they are behind the wheel at the moment and can not respond. It can stream music from Apple Music courtesy of its Musicologist feature.

The redesigned store includes a Today tab that will feature new releases, popular apps, recommended tips and how-to guides.

Files, on the other hand, allows users to access the actual location of the documents, files, photos and videos that have been downloaded onto the device.

This means Siri will learn the things you’re interested in based on your usage of Safari, News, Mail and Messages, and will put it to use in clever ways. To enable the option, press down on the globe keyboard button and either move the keyboard to the left or the right of the device. The Files app will be extremely basic in nature, where it functions more as a central place to locate or delete files as you free up more room for other items. As evidence, we present the short-lived (for now) listing of an Apple-made iOS app called “Files“.

A pretty impressive bunch of manufacturers are signed up to AirPlay 2 already, including Dynaudio, Bang & Olufsen, Bowers & Wilkins and Bose, and you’ll also be able to push your Apple TV sound throughout your home too.

Apple Maps will get lane guidance for highways and floor plans for indoor malls and airports.

Apple is trying to make augmented reality a reality with new tools for iPhones and iPads. Although the 10.5in version is larger than the 9.7 edition, Apple thinks you’ll barely notice on account of a 40% reduction in its border size and one pound weight. While this was possible in the past, COR ML makes it easier for apps to process data locally using machine learning without sending user information to the cloud. In spite of the fact that the configuration is not restrictive to Apple, it’s not yet clear how well the photographs will function with non-Apple programming and gadgets, which generally use JPEG.