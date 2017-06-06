“Apple Reveals New 10.5” iPad Pro with Better Camera, Display, and Processor

HomePod is deemed a more expensive competitor of Echo, which was released two years ago. Thoughts about Apple and Amazon’s years-long fight that’s now seemingly ending?

IDC estimates that Apple shipped about 3.6 million watches during the first three months of the year.

Apple Pay will be available in 50 percent of retailers in the USA by end of year. That’s especially important because people are starting to access information, entertainment and search in a more “pervasive” way that’s less dependent on smarthphones, he said.

An internet-connected speaker called HomePod is coming in December for about $350. Amazon sells the main version of the Echo for $180; Google’s Home speaker goes for $130.

Apple is trying to make augmented reality a reality with new tools for iPhones and iPads.

On the downside today, in the midst of all the excitement, an obscure investing firm downgraded Apple’s stock, derailing, at least for today, Apple’s latest attempt to rally up to the $160 dollar range. Samsung and Google already have VR systems centered on their smartphones.

One of the biggest announcements was ARKit, a new set of APIs for creating augemented reality applications.

Apple Pay is now available in only 15 countries and the iPhone maker has been working aggressively to bring the service to more countries and global markets. This feature is now in beta, and Apple will be adding more languages eventually. As such, messages are going to consumer less storage capacities on devices and the backups should occur in a faster manner.

Shared Up Next is a new Apple Music feature that makes it easier for users to share playlists with DJs at parties and events, or with other users in a crowded room. It is unclear, however, how users will be able to export JPEG images for sharing in a more common file format. So far, the service has limited payments to purchases of products and services from companies and other organizations. New features include sweeping new upgrades to Siri, a redesigned Control Center and App Store, and a brand-new Apple Pay feature that lets you send or receive money to your contacts via iMessage. “Together with our incredible developer community, we’ve made the App Store the best app platform in the world, and more than 500 million unique customers visit it every week”, said Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

Another addition to Siri is a new on-device learning system that allows her to gain insights from a user’s daily habits. It will not actually block ads, though.

Speaking at WWDC on Monday, Apple CEO Tim Cook called the new 10.5-inch version the “perfect size” for the company’s flagship tablet.

The new 10.5-inch model reduces the borders by almost 40 percent to fit into an incredibly compact package that still weighs just one pound.

iMac Retina models will include a 4K, 21.5-inch display. But Apple controls iMessages and will work to make Apple Pay as seamless as possible.

New iMacs will move to 7 generation Intel Core processors.

With iOS 11 due out this fall, Apple announced today, Siri will get a more expressive voice and be able to carry out actions with more apps like OmniFocus 2 and WeChat.

During its WWDC presentation on Monday, June 5, Apple announced that Amazon’s video app is finally heading to the Apple TV, confirming past rumors suggesting such.

It also enhanced its workout app to, for instance, support high intensity interval training. The lack of an official Amazon Prime Video app on the Apple TV until now has likely been the result of Amazon and Apple’s competing interests in the media player and streaming services market.