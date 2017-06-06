Apple reveals powerful new iPad Pro

As expected, Apple has announced the iOS 11 upgrade to its desktop operating system at the Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, California.

More than 35 million people in the USA are expected to use a voice-activated speaker at least once a month this year, more than doubling from last year, according the research firm eMarketer. The company “can’t afford to yield valuable real-estate in the heart of people’s homes to Amazon, Google and others”, said Geoff Blaber, research analyst at CCS Insight. This, according to Apple, allows the iPad to behave more like a traditional computer than ever before, particularly when it comes to Pencil interaction.

Siri also got an update – the virtual assistant can translate English into five different languages. It will also have some new vehicle features that will essentially convert your iPhone into a glorified Global Positioning System to keep your auto on the road when you drive, which is more or less Apple hoping you’ll use your iPhone while driving instead of the software your vehicle manufacturer installed in the dash. Google already tries to be proactive with its Assistant on Android phones and Google Home speaker. While Siri was previously available on the Apple Watch, the assistant’s ability to automatically show information was limited. The smartwatch promises to learn about your routines to figure out what information to display.

Apple is also unveiling updates to its watch operating system.

It’s not a far cry from current iOS features that already detect when a fast-moving phone stops and automatically marks the position as a possible location for a parked auto.

The Apple HomePod features high-end audio performance for music fidelity and quality.

For Apple, the HomePod is supposed to be a great speaker that’ll double as a way to introduce more people to Siri in the home. Here’s what you need to know.

The company rolled out new tools for developers to create augmented reality applications for iPhones and iPads. Augmented reality is the blending of the physical and virtual worlds. On stage, Apple software executive Craig Federighi used an iPhone’s camera to project a 3D rendering of a living room onto a big screen. Compelling stories, in-depth interviews, helpful tips and collections of must-have apps and games will showcase Apple’s unique perspective and aim to inform, help and inspire customers every day.

And finally, we also got a new product from Apple, the HomePod.

Apple Watch has emerged as the market leader for smartwatches  but it has competition after including basic fitness trackers in the count. The iPad Pro 12.9-inch is an upgrade to the original iPad Pro from way back in 2015, while the smaller, 10.5-inch model supersedes last year’s 9.7-inch outing. Users can also opt for a more traditional 128GB of ECC memory model. This is very good news, as the new iOS version brings a number of new features to the iPad line.

The new iMacs and Macbook Air will begin shipping today, the company says.

Its fastest for tablets yet, Apple says this should be ideal for photo editing and 4K video, two things its iPhone and iPad cameras can handle, with the chipset made from a six-core CPU and a 12-core GPU, a combination which apparently offers performance increases over the previous generation.

With the next version of the iOS system for mobile devices, messages will sync in the cloud. These proprietary formats effectively dobule the efficiency of storage, meaning that users will be able to store more media on their devices. Apple could use the keynote to shed more light on those plans. Apple’s HomePod will rely on its own HomeKit for support while Google Home has various partners for smart home hardware that include Samsung, Nest and Philips.