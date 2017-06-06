Apple’s 2017 WWDC Event in a Nut Shell

Coming this fall, macOS will be called High Sierra.

Tapping Apple’s Siri digital assistant, such a speaker is expected to serve as a butler as well as an outlet for listening to music. The protection is similar to what Google Home and Amazon’s Echo speakers already offer. The Notes app has a particularly neat trick up its sleeve-photograph a document laying on a desk, and the app will automatically perspective- and color-correct it so that you end up with a clean version, close to what you’d get from an actual scanner. Pitched as the largest AR platform in the world, the idea is that app-makers will be able to make use of the iPad’s built-in camera and motion sensors to make virtual experiences for gaming, industry, etc. Augmented reality is the blending of the physical and virtual worlds. Although Apple is late to the game, CCS Insight analyst Geoff Blaber says the new tools come “as the technology hits an inflection point”.

Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference, which opened June 5, could sound the death knell for almost 10,000 mobile travel apps. Apple’s entry into the market could change that.

After months of rumors (and growing sentiment that the iPad might be emerging as a trouble-spot for the company’s financials), Apple finally made the 10.5-inch iPad official at WWDC today.

Interestingly, Apple managed to keep the weight of the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro down to only 1.03 pounds – the exact same weight of the current model 9.7-inch iPad. Yet it isn’t as bulky as the 12.9-inch model.

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro comes in silver, space grey, gold and rose gold at an RRP of $979 for the 64GB Wi-Fi-only model and starting at $1179 for the 64GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

Apple also unveiled new Macs, addressing complaints that Apple has let its Mac lineup languish in favor of its better-selling products, namely the iPhone.

iOS 11 will be available as a free software update for iPhone 5s and later, all iPad Air and iPad Pro models, iPad 5th generation, iPad mini 2 and later and iPod touch 6th generation. Apple has also revealed its iMac Pro, which is simply a beast.

Here’s an extended version of the Apple AR demo. Here’s a quick breakdown of the new in-home music companion/smart speaker, as well as all the other big highlights from the two-hour presentation. With iOS 11, Apple introduces a new technology called High Efficiency Image File Format (HEIF) that reduces the file size of every photo taken with iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. The research firm eMarketer says than 35 million people in the US are expected to use a voice-activated speaker at least once a month this year, more than double its estimate from last year. Now, Live Photos’ animations can play on loop, like a gif, or in reverse (like a child jumping into a swimming pool and back onto dry land on a continuous loop) with new features Loop and Bounce.

Apple is also bringing the ability to send money to friends or other people through its payment service, Apple Pay. Before, Apple Pay transactions could be done only with businesses and institutions. The Maps application can now show users detailed floor plans and directories of malls across multiple cities. Both versions run on Apple’s new six-core A10X Fusion chip and have a 12-core graphics processing unit.

The new safety feature suppresses notifications and blocks notifications.